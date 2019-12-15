Rookie is all-around champion at NFR

LAS VEGAS — Stetson Wright, a 20-year-old rookie from Milford, Utah, captured the all-around title at the 2019 National Finals Rodeo, which concluded its 10-round run Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Wright entered the finals as the leader in the world all-around standings and held on to win the title with earnings of $297,923. Also a saddle bronc rider, Wright finished third in the bull riding standings with $267,345. He became the first roughstock rider to win the all-around title since Ty Murray in 1998.

Among the event winners was 23-year-old Clayton Biglow, who dominated the bareback competition by winning five rounds at the finals, including Round 10 on Saturday night with an NFR record-tying ride of 93 points.

Biglow, of Clements, California, earned $243,891 at the NFR, the most money won by any contestant in any event, earning him the RAM Top Gun Award.

Complete results from Round 10, along with the final average standings and world standings in each event, are in Scoreboard on page B2.

— Bulletin staff report