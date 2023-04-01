Jeremiah Schwartz’s first decathlon will certainly be one to remember.
He walked into the decathlon not knowing what to expect or how he would do, but after 10 events, the Ridgeview senior not only won the Summit Decathlon/Heptathlon on Saturday, but he also received a qualifying score for June's Nike Outdoor Nationals.
“I didn’t even know what this was all about,” Schwarz said. “My coaches said I was pretty good athlete and that I should try the (decathlon). I said, ‘sign me up.’”
To qualify and to win the event, it all came down to the final event — the 15,000-meter run — of the two-day track meet. Schwartz finished the nearly four laps around the track in 5 minutes, 0.26 seconds. Well ahead of the 5:24 time he needed to qualify.
“I knew I had to run a decent time,” Schwartz said. “At the same, I don’t like losing, so I ran as hard as I could. And I was able to do that pretty well.”
The decathlon is made up of 10 events — 100m, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400m, 110m hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and the 1500m — and for Schwartz, like many of the athletes competing, they have little experience in a majority of the events.
Primarily a sprinter, the second furthest toss in the shot put (41-01 feet), the furthest discus toss (104-07) and the third furthest javelin throw (128-00) to help propel him to the title.
“I had only done, like, four of the events,” Schwartz said. “A lot of the events were a lot of fun and challenging. Shot put, I didn’t any technique at all, I just pushed it out there as far as I could, and I got a pretty good mark. Same with javelin.”
Last year, Schwartz finished second at the Class 5A state meet in the 400m run and was on the Ridgeview’s 4x100m relay team that finished fourth at Hayward Field last May. He won the 400m at the state meet as a sophomore.
Also qualifying for Nike Outdoors and finishing second was Philomath’s Micah Matthews, who finished with 5,361 points.
Summit had a pair of decathletes break the school record in the event set by Alex Needham (currently on the Summit coaching staff) in 2011. Bryce White finished third with 5,087 points and Isaac Knapp finished fourth with 5,016 points. Rounding out the top-five was Tillamook’s Judah Werner with 5,003 points.
“To have two kids break school records is exciting,” said Summit coach Dave Turnbull. “I can’t remember when two kids broke a school record at the same time.”
The heptathlon winners hailed from Ridgeview. Kensey Gault, a junior, emerged from the six events — 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin and 800 — as the champion.
After only racing the final weeks of the season due to a leg injury as a sophomore, Gault medaled twice at the state meet last spring, finishing third in the 100m dash and seventh in the 100m hurdles. Gault won both the 100m hurdles (15.90) and the 200m dash (26.68), and also had some of the best marks in the field events, in which she hardly (if ever) competes.
The sprinter and hurdler quickly learned how challenging not only the throwing and jumping events were, but also how difficult the 800m race was.
“I had no idea how to pace myself,” Gault said. “The 800 is different. My arms were cramping, and that has never happened before.”
Gault won the heptathlon with 3,684 points in the six events, finishing ahead of Redmond’s Jillian Bremont (3,286 points) and North Lake’s Julie Roth (3,066). Rounding out the top five was Crook County’s Ivakai Heiges (2,967) and Ridgeview’s Zowie Nines (2,840).
During the two days of competition, athletes had to fight through the weather, which was cold and windy. But if there was ever a meet to have to bear the elements, this was the meet to do it.
“Our discus cage got knocked over, so the wind was significant,” Turnbull said. “But if you are going to have fight the wind it should be during a decathlon and a heptathlon, because those are your strongest and best athletes. They can put up with the weather, and they did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.