As an eighth-grader at Obsidian Middle School in Redmond, Zowie Nunes picked up a plastic (and much lighter) javelin and gave it a toss. As it would turn out, she was fairly natural at the event, finishing sixth at the Oregon Middle School Meet of Champions.
“I was pretty good at it,” Nunes said. “So I figured I’d try it out at high school.”
It was a smart decision for the now sophomore at Ridgeview. Nunes has a chance to win her second state title in the event and currently has the best mark in Class 5A.
Nearly a year ago at Hayward Field in Eugene Nunes surprised even herself when she watched the javelin fly through the air past the 132-foot line and land 138 feet, 2 inches from where she was standing. The throw won her the 5A state title as a freshman, then at the Nike Outdoor Nationals, her throw of 130-7.75 was good for 11th in the nation.
It was shocking to her then, but now with just over a month left in the season, she has the goal set of passing what still remains her personal best.
“I’m hoping to do better than last year,” Nunes said. “I’m hoping to throw in the 130s again towards the end of the season.”
Her marks through the first month of her sophomore season are similar to where they were at this time last year, when she was routinely hitting the high 110s and eclipsing 120 a couple of times. Her throw of 127-9 earlier in the month at the Sandy Invitational is not just her best toss of the season, but leads the rest of the 5A field by more than 3 feet.
“Winning state last year definitely put a little pressure on me,” Nunes said. “I feel like I should be throwing more to what I was during state, but it is still the beginning of the season.”
“It can be intimidating to feel the weight of a state title,” said Ridgeview assistant coach Emi Koike, who coaches the javelin throwers. “She puts it on herself. She compares herself to herself. She is very intense and intentional with her throws.”
While the numbers might not be where she wants them right now, one has to wonder where they would be if it weren’t for a nagging right shoulder and back injury that has been persistent through the first half of the season.
“Throwing the javelin aggravates the shoulder,” Nunes said. “I should be better in the next couple of weeks."
There are times where Koike has to manage how often and how hard Nunes throws so that she can still reach her goals, but not make the injury worse.
“We have to be strategic with keeping her healthy,” Koike said. “Especially for someone who has a chance to throw in college. She wants to throw hard, she wants to throw for distance.”
Nunes is gearing up for some big meets in the coming weeks. April 28 is the Jesuit Twilight Relays, a preview of sorts for the state meet, where teams from around the state will compete. Then a few short weeks after comes the Intermountain Conference championships, then the state championships the final week of May.
Said Nunes: “I like being pushed at those big meets.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.