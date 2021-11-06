Bend's Jillian Stein (9) hits the ball during the second set against Gresham last week in a Class 6A first-round playoff match at Bend High. The Lava Bears defeated Central Catholic on Saturday to finish third in state.
HILLSBORO — No. 2 Bend High volleyball defeated No. 4 Central Catholic 3-1 (19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-10) on Saturday in the Class 6A third-place match at Liberty High School to claim third place in the state tournament.
The Lava Bears fell to No. 3 Jesuit 3-1 on Friday night in a semifinal match.
No. 4 Ridgeview volleyball defeated No. 3 Crescent Valley 3-1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18) on Saturday in the Class 5A third-place match, also at Liberty High School, to claim third place in the state.
The Ravens fell in a semifinal match on Friday to No. 1 West Albany 3-1.
—Bulletin staff report
