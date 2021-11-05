There will not be a repeat state championship for Ridgeview volleyball.
The No. 4 Ravens, champions of the Intermountain Conference, fell in the Class 5A semifinals to No. 1 West Albany in four sets (25-16, 25-13, 20-25, 25-14) on Friday and will play in the consolation final Saturday morning against either No. 3 Crescent Valley or No. 7 Wilsonville at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.
To repeat as state champs (Ridgeview won it all in 2019 and there were no state playoffs in 2020), the Ravens faced an uphill battle against a Bulldog squad that went unbeaten in non-tournament games and against 5A opponents.
After falling in the first two sets, the Ravens rallied to win the third set, but the comeback would not last any longer.
“West Albany is a great team and they earned that No. 1 seed for a reason,” said Ridgeview coach Randi Viggiano. “They didn't get our best match today and they took advantage of that. I was proud of the way our team battled and gave them a tough third set. Now we are focused on tomorrow’s match.”
Also on Friday night, No. 2 Bend High played No. 3 Jesuit in the Class 6A volleyball state semifinals in a match that ended after The Bulletin's press deadline.
In the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday night, No. 1 Sisters took on No. 13 Philomath, a match that also ended after deadline.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.