REDMOND — For nearly a decade, the Ridgeview softball team has run the Intermountain Conference, having won the conference crown every year since 2014.
The team is technically still the defending state champs because there was no post season play for the last two years. But to earn an eighth-straight conference title the Ravens will have its work cut out for them after winning just four of its nine non-league games to start the spring.
“We know what it is we need to fix and we have time to fix it," said Ridgeview coach Sandy Fischer. "That is our task. We have more new players than we have old players this year. So we are trying to get it all to mesh, and that takes time. We will be fine, we will be there in the end.”
In their non-league finale on a chilly Friday evening, the Ravens (4-5 overall) were on the wrong side of a wild game, falling 11-10 against Putnam (3-4). Both teams squandered leads and were able to string together rallies.
“It was very, very intense,” said senior shortstop Teeghan Reams. “We had a lot of energy going into the fourth inning which really sparked some good hitting and fielding.”
Against Putnam, both sides of the coin of the youthful Ridgeview team finding its footing the first month of the season.
As a team, the Ravens had three errors which yielded seven unearned runs against Putnam. After the first inning they found themselves down five runs and remained down five runs with two outs in the fourth inning. Then the Ravens bats came to life.
Eight straight batters went to the plate and six runners scored — all with two outs. Reams’ two-run homerun over the right-center fence tied the game at six, then Madi Godfrey’s RBI single gave Ridgeview its first lead.
But the lead was short lived. The Kingsmen would plate five runs in the sixth inning to extend its lead back to four.
“When you get down that far and are able to come back, that is a good sign of a team that is together,” Fischer said. “We hurt ourselves with errors. That is not really normal for us. That is the thing that we have to clean up.”
In the final two innings, Ridgeview would again mount a comeback, scoring two runs in the sixth inning then adding another run in the seventh. However, the Ravens were one run short of sending the game to extra innings.
“It is satisfying to know that all the work we are putting in at practice is transferring to games to fight back and to get back into a game,” Reams said. “Even though we lost, it still felt like a really good game that we played.”
The Ravens open their conference title defense next Friday on the road against Hood River Valley, taking the lessons learned Friday into its first road game of the spring.
“They had a lot of fight today. They were down and could have quit and they didn’t, and that is a big piece,” Fisher said. “They know they can come back now, and you play confident when you know you can do that. Now we just have to be more selfish when we get a lead.”
