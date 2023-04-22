REDMOND — With three weeks left in the regular season, Ridgeview coach Sandy Fisher is pleased with her squad's growth during the past month, as it rolled out five underclassmen against Caldera on Friday evening.
With two of five Intermountain Conference series in the books, the youthful Ravens are set to embark on a challenging stretch of games, where they will face hurdles they have not seen this season.
“We have a lot of youth and inexperience on our team,” Fischer said. “We are a true team of experience and inexperience, and we are trying to mesh those two together. They are getting better, and I am happy with where we are at this point of the season. But the next half of our season is going to be much tougher, I think.”
Through the first 14 games, the Ravens have had the type of season that has been routine for the 2019 state champs, where the inexperienced players — Fischer mentioned freshman second baseman Addison Cummings as one of the young players who has carved out a spot in the lineup — have elevated their game and now sit tied at the top of the Intermountain Conference.
“We have learned to adapt,” said junior catcher Chloe Reams. “We have had to put a lot of different people in different places. It has been amazing to watch these first-year players on varsity grow and see them succeed in those positions.”
Ridgeview (12-2, 6-0 IMC) capped off a three-game sweep of Caldera (1-14, 0-6), capping the series off with an 11-3 Friday evening in Redmond.
Ridgeview’s middling strength of schedule among the 5A field has allowed the team to cruise with only two losses in the first 14 games. While its 12 wins on the year is tied for second most in 5A as of Saturday, its PRI rankings (a metric that puts an emphasis on opponents winning percentage) is ranked 16th out of 31 teams.
And now comes the biggest test of the year, when the Ravens they face Bend High next week for a three-game series.
Through the first six games of IMC play, the league has shown to be top-heavy, with both the Ravens and the Lava Bears winning all six games in dominant fashion. Ridgeview has outscored its two opponents in six games 97-8, while the Lava Bears scored 104-3. Only one of the 12 combined games between the two teams has gone seven innings.
The Lava Bears and Ravens square off at the midway point of league play. And, based on the conference's current trend, whoever can take two of three could very well claim the conference title.
The Ravens say they are ready for the challenge ahead of them next week.
“I’m really excited for the competition next week,” said senior pitcher Tayha DeGrande, who struck out 13 batters in Friday's win. “I love competition, and I’m competitive. There is a lot of angst, but I’m not scared, I’m excited.”
Antsy as they may be to play one of the 5A state title favorites, the Ravens are well aware that taking down the Lava Bears will be no easy task. Afterall, Bend boasts a trio of daunting pitchers, led by UCLA-commit Addison Fisher, Ali Parker and Gracie Goewey, who have been mowing down batters.
“It will be a pitching duel,” Fischer said. “Then it will be who can hit whose pitching that will tell the tale. (Bend’s) pitching is so deep, we might see three different pitchers next. I think it will be a competitive series. We think we can beat them; they think they can beat us. But we will have to be up to our best to do it.”
