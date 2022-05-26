It happened again. The Ridgeview softball team advanced to the state quarterfinals, which has been a routine for nearly a decade.
Wednesday’s 11-3 win over No. 11 Thurston in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs marks the fifth time in the last seven softball seasons played since 2014 that the Ravens advanced to the state quarterfinals.
The sixth-seeded Ravens — and still defending 5A state champions after winning the title in 2019, the last time there was a softball postseason — scored the first seven runs of the game in the first two innings. Senior Teeghan Reams broke the game open with a double that scored two runs in the first inning, then hit a two-RBI triple in the second inning. Reams finished with two hits, two runs and four runs batted in in the win. She even stepped into the pitcher's circle and struck out three batters en route to getting the final six outs of the game
Senior center fielder Jordyn Looney scored twice and sophomore catcher Chloe Reams scored three times in the Ravens' victory.
Kilby Johns got the ball for the Ravens (15-10 overall) against the Colts (17-9). The sophomore pitcher tossed five innings, allowed two earned runs on three hits, and struck out six Thurston batters.
Ridgeview joins Bend High softball, which advanced to the 6A quarterfinals Wednesday, as the final two high school teams still playing in the postseason. The Ravens will travel to face No. 3 Lebanon (23-5) Friday at 5 p.m. for a spot in the state semifinals.
Central Oregon baseball teams bow out
While the two softball teams advanced in the playoffs Wednesday, the four local baseball teams in the postseason had their seasons come to an end. In the second round of the 6A playoffs, No. 11 Summit (17-10) fell 6-2 on the road to No. 6 Mountainside (22-6) of Beaverton.
The Storm were held to four hits in the win, but two of them were solo home runs. The first came off the bat of senior center fielder Canon Reeder in the fourth inning and the second came from senior first baseman Caleb Eisenhower in the sixth.
Midway through the fourth inning, No. 14 Redmond (15-13) was in a tie on the road with No. 3 Thurston (26-2) in the first round of the 5A playoffs. However, over the next three innings, the Colts would score 11 runs to pull away with a 14-4 win in six innings.
Sophomore catcher Colton Horner led the Redmond offense with two hits and two runs batted in.
No. 16 Madras (15-11) fell 5-0 to No. 1 Banks (22-2) in the opening round of the 4A playoffs. The White Buffaloes managed just two hits, both coming from junior Cael White, against Banks’ pitcher Charlie White.
In the first round of the 3A playoffs, No. 13 La Pine (13-10) ran into No. 4 Brookings-Harbor’s (18-8) Jason DeShon, who threw a complete seven innings, struck out 12 and allowed just one hit. Junior Tyson Flack picked up the only hit for La Pine.
Flack had a nice outing on the mound to keep the Hawks in the game. In 4⅔ innings, he struck out five and allowed just two earned runs off of five hits.
