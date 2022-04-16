REDMOND — There is a new, young batch of players, a new coaching staff and a newfound sense of confidence for the Ridgeview baseball program hoping to turn a corner this spring.
Prior to dropping both games of Friday's doubleheader in their Intermountain Conference opening series against Hood River Valley (falling 6-3 and 10-6), the Ravens had won seven consecutive games — nearing the total number of wins, 10, in the previous three seasons combined.
“My first goal when I started in the fall was building trust,” said first-year coach Shane Nakamura. “Coming from the softball program, I’ve never seen most of them play. So during the winter and fall you start, you get to know them, and then start to change the culture.”
Through the first month of the season, Ridgeview is off to its best start since the 2014 season, when the team won 21 games and advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals. That was also the last time the Ravens made the playoffs.
During the recent winning streak, Ridgeview outscored its opponents — Franklin, Cascade, Tillamook, Crook County, Roosevelt, Benson and St. Helens — 96-13, showcasing one of the more potent lineups in Class 5A.
“We have just been in the batting cages a lot,” said junior shortstop Jace Nagler. “After the first two losses of the season, we said, ‘screw it, let’s ball out,’ and we just got rolling.”
Before taking the reins of the baseball program, Nakamura was an assistant on the Ridgeview softball coaching staff, which has been a juggernaut for nearly a decade in 5A.
So far, the change has been effective. The team is improving on the diamond and growing closer as a team.
“Everyone is working together, loving each other, everyone is wanting to work together,” said junior pitcher Colton Chastain. “It really helps a baseball team come together. We were mostly individuals when we started but something clicked as we figured it out.”
The Ravens could just be getting started because the team makeup is very young. There are no seniors on the squad, and over half the players are freshmen or sophomores.
“I think that is a good thing because next year we won’t be losing anyone; if anything, we will be adding people,” Nagler said. “That is what we want. But I still think we can have a good season this year.”
IMC play will prove to be more of challenge. Four of the six conference teams have winning records — only three IMC teams earn a postseason berth — and are considered top 15 teams in the 5A coaches poll.
“Being young and competing at the level that they have been competing at has me really excited for what's coming up for this group,” Nakamura said. “They have been buying into what we are selling as a coaching staff. They put in all the time, all of the hours and they have been giving me everything they got.”
