PRINEVILLE — On a night that saw football games around Central Oregon postponed or canceled, Ridgeview and Crook County treated those in attendance at Ward Rhoden Stadium to something that has been missing from September nights since 2019 — an honest to goodness battle on the gridiron under the lights.
Friday night was the third time since 2018 that the Ravens and the Cowboys met in the high school football season opener. With a 26-20 win in overtime, it was the first time in three tries that the team from Redmond beat its Prineville counterpart to start the season on the right foot.
“Too much for my heart,” said Ridgeview coach Patrick Pileggi. “I’m okay with one of those per year, but in the first game there was no easing into it. Crook County is tough as heck and I’m just really proud of our guys for stepping up.”
Punching above their weight class, the 4A Cowboys nearly took down the 5A Ravens. The Cowboys had fewer turnovers in regulation than the Ravens, they controlled the clock in the second half, had fewer penalties, and were able to dial up timely plays in the passing game to almost pull out the win.
“Other than not winning there is a lot to be proud of,” said Crook County coach Pard Smith. “Wish the outcome would have been different, but I’m extremely proud of what the boys did tonight.”
At times it looked like the Ravens would pull away easily. They scored on their opening drive, then came up with a stop. But two fumbles and a botched punt snap opened the door for the Cowboys to stay in the game. Fourteen of the Cowboys' 20 points came off of turnovers when they got the ball inside the Raven’s 20 yard line.
But the Ravens big-play offense kept them in the game. The Ravens got long touchdowns from Jeremiah Schwartz and Eric Pendergrass. The two juniors each scored twice for the Ravens.
“We didn’t come out very strong,” said Schwartz, who scored the game-tying touchdown with three minutes left in the game. “If we can fix that, we can win some bigger games. This was a good team win though.”
Crook County’s wide outs had their way most of the night. Eddie Freauff and Kyree Willis each caught touchdown passes from quarterback Palmer Smith (who added a rushing touchdown in the second half) and Joshua Knight seemingly came up with a clutch catch every time the ball was thrown his way.
But in overtime, when the Cowboys needed a score to keep the game alive, Jace Nagler picked off a pass in the end zone on a jump ball attempt. The pick sealed the win for the Ravens.
“We don’t stop until the whistle blows and that is how you win football games,” said Nagler. “And that is what we did.”
With the win, the Ravens are on their way to having their first winning season since their state championship season in 2013. But even their coach knows that the there are certain aspects of the game that need cleaning up moving forward.
“A win is a good start,” said Pileggi. “We need to take care of the little things. We fumbled twice in the red zone and it has cost us games against these guys in the past. We need to take care of the stupid penalties. We are going to have mistakes, but we need to take care of the self-inflicted wounds.”
While Ridgeview and Crook County were able to complete their first games of the season. Other teams were not as lucky on the first Friday of the regular season.
Four of the eight high school football games involving Central Oregon teams were not completed. Madras had its game canceled due to its opponent, Corbett High, being in COVID-19 protocols.
Sisters High's game against Burns was postponed due to poor air quality, as was Summit High’s matchup on the road against Roseburg. La Pine’s showdown against Cascade Christian was deemed a no contest after the air became unplayable at halftime. Summit’s game was rescheduled for Saturday evening in Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.