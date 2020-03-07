Ravens dominate all-IMC team
Ridgeview junior Paige Pentzer has been named Intermountain Conference girls basketball player of the year for the 2020 season, leading a long list of Ravens honorees.
Joining Pentzer on the five-member all-league first team are Ridgeview’s Alaina Clark, a senior, and Jenna Albrecht, a sophomore. Ravens head coach Alicia Love and her assistants were named the IMC’s coaching staff of the year.
Rounding out the all-IMC first team are The Dalles senior Kilee Hoylman and Pendleton sophomore Muriel Hoisington.
— Bulletin staff report
