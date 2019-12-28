The Ravens picked the right quarter to find their shooting stroke Saturday in their second game of the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest.

A cold 26% shooting performance on Friday in a 43-39 loss to Grants Pass carried over to Saturday against North Eugene. Ridgeview held an 11-9 advantage after one quarter, a 21-17 lead at the half and a two-point lead going into the final quarter.

It was not until the fourth quarter when shots began to fall for the Ravens at Summit High School. The 18 points they scored in the quarter were the most either team scored in one period all game.

Of the 18 points, 14 came from sophomore Jenna Albrecht and junior Paige Pentzer to help the Ravens (4-5) pull away with a 47-39 win over the Highlanders (1-6).

“We wanted to keep our composure, move the ball, try to get open shots and have good teamwork,” Pentzer said. “We did a good job keeping our composure and moving the ball, but I think sometimes we’d get kinda hectic and forced some things because we wanted to play fast. But I think we did a good job keeping our composure.”

For much of the first three quarters, the game was a stalemate. While Ridgeview twice led by as many as nine points in the first three periods, North Eugene managed to prevent the Ravens from pulling away.

Not until 16 seconds remained in the game did the Ravens take their first double-digit lead.

“It comes down to the little things and we’ve had to do that a couple of times already this season,” said first-year Ridgeview coach Alicia Love. “In the long run, I think it will help us later in the season playing in a game like this rather than a blowout. It’s stressful, don’t get me wrong, but the girls like playing in games like these and it was fun to watch them pull through like that.”

Pentzer (game-high 13), Albrecht (12) and senior Alaina Clark (12) scored 37 of the Ravens’ 48 points.

“(Pentzer, Albrecht and Clark) have been our top scorers throughout the season and that’s what we expect out of them,” Love said. “The nice thing too is that they like to share the ball. There are times that we rely on them a little too much, but we do a good job of sharing the ball and knowing where our scorers are down. When one of them is down, another one picks them up.”

A win Sunday over Lincoln on the final day of the Holiday Hoopfest would get the Ravens’ record to .500. While they have five losses, the competition has been strong. The five teams that have beaten Ridgeview so far have combined for 20 wins this season. But the Class 5A Ravens also have wins over 6A Mountain View and gave South Albany its only defeat this season.

Love is hoping that the challenging nonleague schedule will prepare her team for the challenges of the Intermountain Conference, where the Ravens went 5-2 last season.

“I think we have a really good chance to win out and we will have a couple of tough games, but this preseason let us know what we need to prepare for,” Love said.