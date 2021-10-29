REDMOND — Late August and the month of September were not kind to the Ridgeview girls soccer team. But in the final week of October, the Ravens are right back where they have been the previous three years — atop the 5A Intermountain Conference standings.
In a match between the IMC’s top two teams with the winner claiming the conference title and a home playoff game, the Ravens (7-5-2 overall, 7-1-2 IMC) scored three goals in the first 20 minutes to blow out Pendleton 4-0 Thursday evening at Ridgeview High School.
“I don’t know how we did that,” said junior Lauren Harding, who had two first-half goals. “We really just pulled it together in the last three weeks, and built this connection and this trust and that really benefited us. We went on this streak and just built game after game.”
On Senior Night, it was the junior class that carried the scoring load for the Ravens against the Buckaroos (10-3-1, 7-2-1). Harding had her two goals, Selena Gallacher scored the second goal of the game, then Gabrielle Nakamura scored midway through the second half to ice Ridgeview's fifth consecutive win and clinch the IMC title.
The Ravens will host a first-round playoff game on Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.
“Five wins in a row is phenomenal,” said Ravens coach Nic Sedor. “The girls showed tremendous perseverance and character that has really grown and grown from the start of the season. We had a slow start but we expected to do this.”
Through the first seven games of the season, Ridgeview was 1-4-2. Three of those losses were to the Bend-area high schools and the fourth to Corvallis, one of the championship-contending 5A teams.
When September ended the Ravens woke up. In October, following the challenging early schedule, Ridgeview went 6-1 and outscored its opponents 24-4.
“We wanted to immediately develop character,” Sedor said. “You learn a lot through losing. You learn some from winning, too. But you learn a lot more from losing and that is what started to develop the character of this team to keep pushing through. That character helped us win another championship. “
While the past couple of weeks have been fun for the Ravens, those early season matches certainly were not.
“We had some moments of down, but we were never discouraged and didn’t think that we couldn’t win,” Harding said. “We just felt like we had all the pieces but they weren’t put together.”
The puzzle, Harding said, started to take shape in the second go-round of conference play when Ridgeview took down Hood River Valley on the road. That victory was followed by a thrilling road win against a red-hot Redmond team, which Sedor said was when the Ravens started to believe.
"It was a true turning point where we saw everything come to fruition, and realized that they are who we're training to be," he said.
Now Ridgeview will wait for the OSAA rankings to freeze Saturday night to determine its first-round playoff opponent.
“I feel like we are going into this with a great spark,” Harding said. “We have these achievements already under our belt and I think it will be very useful going into the playoffs.”
