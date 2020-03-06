REDMOND — Putnam loaded onto its bus back to Milwaukie probably wondering where this Ridgeview team came from and what happened to the team that it beat by 24 points the first week of January.
The No. 8-seeded Ravens are on to the Class 5A state tournament after erasing a 14-point first-half deficit Friday night to beat the No. 9 Kingsmen 56-52.
“We just played with heart,” said Ridgeview first-year coach Alicia Love. “I’m so proud of these kids, we got down by 14 and they never gave up. That’s been the story all year. To go from what we got last year (a first-round playoff loss) to this, it’s a great feeling.”
The game started with a frantic pace as Putnam built a 11-10 lead midway through the first quarter. But a 6-0 run off a 3-pointer by Putnam’s Ashlyn Bigbee and an and-one by Madelyn Olma, who stole the inbound pass, helped the Kingsmen build a seven-point lead. Putnam had a 20-14 after the first quarter.
The Kingsmen (16-10) opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run to extend their lead to 14 before junior Paige Pentzer broke the Ravens’ scoring drought with a layup.
Ridgeview (18-7) responded with a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to four points in a span of three minutes. Sophomore Jenna Albrecht scored six points during the run. Putnam took a slim 32-28 lead into halftime.
A jumper by sophomore Faye Davis knotted the score at 38 with 1:45 left in the third. Eighty seconds later, Davis gave the Ravens the lead with a bucket. Davis scored again before the third-quarter buzzer to give the Ravens a 42-38 lead entering the final quarter.
Coming off the bench, Davis scored 17 points — all in the second half.
“She was sick all week and she came off the bench because we didn’t know what we would get out of her,” Love said. “Without her, we couldn’t have done it.”
The Ravens led by as many as five points early in the fourth quarter, but the Kingsmen rallied to even the score at 44 with five minutes remaining. The game was tied again at 46 and 48. A pair of baskets in the final minutes from Davis and senior Alaina Clark gave the Ravens a five-point lead with 35 seconds left.
Pentzer’s layup with under 15 seconds to play sent the Ravens to the state quarterfinal round.
Ridgeview will play top-seeded Silverton, which beat The Dalles 53-32 on Friday night, in the 5A quarterfinals Tuesday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. That game is set to tip off at 1:30 p.m.
