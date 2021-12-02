MADRAS — The past two seasons the Ridgeview girls basketball team has amassed 31 wins and as many Intermountain Conference titles as conference losses.
And the Ravens have no plans on altering that trend this winter.
“We plan on making it to state,” said senior captain Jenna Albrecht. “That is our goal and continuing to carry that legacy.”
Ridgeview last made the Class 5A state tournament in the 2019-20 season, when its season wrapped up just two days before COVID-19 froze high school sports for nearly an entire year.
The following season, the Ravens were once again in position to make another run at the state tournament for a second straight year under head coach Alicia Love. However, the season was condensed, there was no annual state tournament and the season ended for the Ravens by winning the IMC tournament in late June.
Wednesday evening on the road against Madras, a perennial 4A playoff team which won 12 games a season ago, the Ravens opened the season with a 66-50 win, outscoring the White Buffaloes by 15 in the second half to pull away for their first win of the season.
“It was up and down,” Love said after the win. “I kind of expected that in the first game. We have some shoes to fill from last year, girls are stepping up and doing what we are asking. It doesn’t look like it right now but we are working on our defense, and I think we will get there.”
The Ravens lost three seniors from last year’s squad, including key player Paige Pentzer. Against Madras, Ridgeview got a big boost from Albrecht, who led all scorers with 26 points, 18 of which came in the final 16 minutes of the game to turn a one-point game at halftime into a double-digit win.
“With Paige being gone, she knows that this is her role now and she wants it,” Love said of Albrecht. “She has high expectations of herself and her teammates and it shows when she plays like she did tonight.”
Along with Albrecht, the Ravens are led by senior captain Faye Davis, who had eight points in the season-opening win. While one Pentzer graduated, there was another one waiting in the wings: junior Laci Pentzer, who finished with 11 points.
From the team that made the state tournament appearance two seasons ago, five of those players are still on the roster — senior Lexi Gates, junior Lauren Harding and Albrecht, Davis and Laci Pentzer.
“Some people might have thought that we lost some vital players from last year, and we did, but that doesn’t mean that our teammates aren’t going to pick it up this season,” Davis said. “We all play pretty well with each other. We know our roles and we all love each other so it will work out.”
One game down, and 24 more to go for the Ravens, who will have more than a month before they open IMC play against Pendleton, the only IMC team to hand the Ravens conference losses the past two seasons.
“Crook County and Pendleton are going to be tough, and we expect to get good matchups with them,” Love said. “But I expect to compete. (Winning the conference) is a goal of ours and I think we can do it. But we have some work to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.