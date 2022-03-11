CORVALLIS — Sometimes, basketball comes down to who is hot and who is not.
Friday night in the Class 5A girls basketball state semifinals at Gill Coliseum, No. 4 Ridgeview ran into a hot-shooting No. 9 Crescent Valley team and struggled to make its own shots.
The result was a 51-34 loss, and a date in the third-place game on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. against No. 11 Putnam.
"Some nights things fall for other teams and not you, and that's kind of how it felt tonight," said Ridgeview coach Alicia Love. "They (the Raiders) played really good team defense. We just couldn't get some easy ones to go. When that happens it's hard to fight through. But the girls never quit."
Ridgeview (20-7) was 0-for-8 on 3-pointers and shot just 34% percent from the field. Crescent Valley (21-7), meanwhile, made 4-of-7 3-pointers, shot 47% from the field, and was a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line.
The Raiders raced to a 29-20 lead by halftime and held on in the second half to defeat the Ravens.
Crescent Valley will play No. 7 Springfield in the state championship game on Saturday night.
Kyrah Daniels, who scored 33 points in a quarterfinal win on Thursday night, led Ridgeview with 12 points and six assists.
Gabby Bland led Crescent Valley with 23 points, going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line and 3-for-4 on 3-pointers.
"They did a really good job of pressure defense, and we like to get ball reversals so that slowed us down a little bit," Daniels said. "And they hit a lot of shots that we didn't hit, so that was tough. That got in our heads a little bit in the beginning."
The Ravens cut the Raiders' lead to 33-30 by the end of the third quarter, but Crescent Valley went on a 12-2 run to take a 45-33 lead and never look back.
Intermountain Conference Player of the Year Jenna Albrecht was held to just five points on 2-of-13 shooting.
"They're a really good team and they played a fast-paced game and matched up really well with us," Albrecht said. "We don't see a lot of that in league, so coming here was a great experience to play teams that match up well with us."
Albrecht said the Ravens will bounce back in the third-place game on Saturday.
"As hard as it is to come back after a loss, I think that throughout it all we are really good at coming back together, and being a family," she said. "We will go play hard tomorrow."
