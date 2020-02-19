REDMOND —
First-year head coach Alicia Love made it a point that for the final home game of the regular season, the seniors on the Ridgeview girls basketball team would be the starters, even if the game was between the Intermountain Conference’s top two teams with the title on the line.
For the first 51/2 minutes of Tuesday night’s tilt, the plan appeared to be backfiring. Before junior Paige Pentzer’s basket with 2:30 left in the first quarter, the Ravens’ offense, playing with an unfamiliar lineup, was a blend of missed shots, turnovers and mostly empty trips to the free-throw line.
Meanwhile, The Dalles, needing a win to draw even with Ridgeview atop the conference standings, opened with a pair of 3-pointers to build an 8-1 lead in the first four minutes.
“We wanted to make sure (our seniors) got the recognition on Senior Night,” Love said. “It is important to point them out as seniors and the hard work that they have put in.”
Once the usual Ridgeview starters took the floor, it was all over for The Dalles. During the final 12 minutes of the first half, the Ravens outscored the Riverhawks 24-5 to take control.
“Once we got our starters back, that’s when we started to make our run,” Love said. “We knew that we had (the game) at that point.”
While The Dalles (6-2 IMC, 12-10 overall) made things interesting when a late surge brought a 20-point deficit down to 10 in the final minutes, Ridgeview held on to win 52-40 and clinch at least a share of the IMC title. One more win and the Ravens (8-0, 16-6) will have the title all to themselves.
“It feels pretty good because it is our senior year,” said Ridgeview senior Abby Martin, who had eight points in the win. “It’s a good way to top it off.”
Six different players scored in the Ravens’ 19-point second quarter. Junior Marley Sargent and freshman Brooklyn Homan each converted from behind the 3-point arc, while Pentzer pitched in four points to nearly double up the Riverhawks after trailing entering the second quarter.
“Normally, when we go on runs like that, it starts with the defensive intensity,” Love said. “When we play pressure defense, then we are able to get out and run the floor, and that’s where we excel. Running the floor was something that we emphasized at the beginning of the year, and we are starting to get the hang of it, and it’s starting to look really good.”
“We are a lot more intense with our defense,” said Ravens senior Alaina Clark, who finished with a team-high 10 points. “We rely on our defense to push the ball and get the game going rather than just focusing on offense.”
The Ravens have been on a tear since the start of the new year. They have won 11 of their 12 games in 2020 after winning the final two games of 2019, giving them 13 wins in their last 14 games.
A win Friday night at Crook County (3-5, 5-14) would clinch the IMC title for Ridgeview, and a win next Tuesday at Pendleton (6-2, 14-6) would make the Ravens the first team go to undefeated in IMC play since 2017, when Bend High went 12-0.
A perfect run through the IMC would be a feather in the cap for Clark and Martin, but their eyes are set on improving as they enter the playoffs. The Ravens have not advanced past the first round since the school opened in 2012. Ridgeview is in a position to host a playoff game in March.
“We need to practice like it is our last practice ever,” Martin said. “We have a hard time coming out and practicing to our full potential, and that can carry over to our games. With the (Willamette) Valley teams being really hard, we want to win that first playoff game because that has never happened before.”
