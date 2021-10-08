REDMOND — The Ravens won Thursday evening in convincing fashion, scoring six goals in the first half to cruise to a 9-1 victory over Pendleton, but it was the previous match against Crook County that was still at the front of Ridgeview senior captain Marco Jaimes’ mind.
On the surface, it looked like an ordinary 4-1 win over the Cowboys, but the energy, intensity and execution were lacking on the road against a winless Crook County team.
“It wasn’t our best performance,” Jaimes said. “We wanted to come out and play to our full potential, and today (against Pendleton) we showed that. We dominated today.”
Indeed the Ravens (4-1 IMC, 6-3-1 overall) dominated the Buckaroos (1-4, 2-7) to close out the first half of the Class 5A Intermountain Conference boys soccer season. Junior Kevin Mendez Ochoa scored twice in the first 15 minutes to open the scoring. Shortly after, Alfredo Lopez scored the first of his three goals, and senior Bryson Sheehan and junior Yunuh Kwon also added goals in the first-half scoring barrage.
Jaimes made sure no comeback was possible with two second half goals, while Lopez completed his hat trick late in the match. Pendleton’s lone goal came off a penalty kick against Ridgeview’s backup goalkeeper in the second half.
“I thought we controlled the tempo of the match,” said Ridgeview coach Jimmy Kim. “We possessed the ball a lot better. It was a good effort tonight.”
Nine goals from five different players was exactly what the team was hoping for heading into the second half of IMC play.
“It was good to get everyone involved and get everyone’s confidence up,” said Mendez Ochoa, who added an assist. "You can tell that everyone is talking and the communication was good — you could feel the intensity.”
Ridgeview is hoping for another intense effort in its next match against IMC-leading Hood River Valley (4-0-1, 6-1-2) next Thursday. Since 2018, the Ravens and the Eagles have finished either first or second in the conference.
“Our matches against Hood River are typically tough,” Kim said.
Once again, Ridgeview and Hood River Valley have separated themselves at the top of the conference from the rest of the IMC.
In the IMC opener in late September, the Eagles handed the Ravens a lopsided 6-1 defeat.
“Going up against them in the first league match everyone was pretty nervous,” Jaimes said. “What we took from that performance is that we have to play with such high intensity, especially against teams with such high talent.”
Added Mendez Ochoa: "They exposed some of our weaknesses."
Jaimes knows that those type of performances will not suffice if they want to contend for a conference title.
“Getting blown off our feet the way we did, it really brought us back to the basics,” he said. “We need more intensity, we expect a lot from everybody. High intensity is needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.