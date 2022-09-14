REDMOND — For a nonleague match, the 2-1 win for Ridgeview boys soccer over Hood River Valley was a perfect way to send the undefeated Ravens into their conference schedule.
Over the past four years, the Ravens and the Eagles were routinely duking it out for the top spot in the Intermountain Conference. The teams met eight times during that span, with Hood River Valley having the upper hand going 5-2-1 over the four years and claiming two IMC titles to the Ravens’ one.
Even though the two teams are no longer in the same conference, Ridgeview senior midfielder Eric Rebuelta was thrilled when we saw the two former conference rivals would play one more time.
“I was super excited when I saw them on our schedule, and on our home turf,” Rebuelta said. “We have had a rivalry with them over the years. Since they are in a different conference than us, it feels good beating them in my last year.”
For more than 20 minutes into Tuesday’s late afternoon match at Ridgeview with less-than-ideal air quality, the contest was scoreless. Then in a span of two minutes the Ravens took a commanding 2-0 lead.
First it was senior midfielder Tucker Johnson scoring off an assist from senior forward Orlando Jaimes in the 25th minute to break the scoreless tie. Then two minutes later, sophomore defender Skiler Ornelas scored with a left-foot strike to make it 2-0.
“It is huge when you can score two goals because it takes that momentum,” said Ridgeview coach Jimmy Kim. “It is funny how it happens in soccer. You get one, the energy level goes up, the other team’s energy goes down, and then they make a mistake and you capitalize on it. It is great when it happens to you, but it doesn’t feel good when it is the other way around.”
The two goals in two minutes was all that was needed for the Ravens, who did not score the remaining 55 minutes of the match. The Eagles (1-1-1 overall) scored late in the match, causing a tense ending, but the Ravens (5-0-0) were able to hold on and secure the win to remain undefeated on the season.
And they did so without the reigning IMC Player of the Year Kevin Mendez Ochoa, who is nursing a leg injury.
“At first it was kind of surprising,” Rebuelta said of the team’s early success. “Then we kept playing and playing, and then I thought, ‘We can do this’. I’m really proud about the 5-0 start.”
Even with the early success, Kim thinks there is another level the squad can reach this season.
“I think our boys work hard, they have good connection, their fitness is good,” Kim said. “But I really don’t think we have put it all together yet. We are improving every week, but I think we can play better.”
The first test for Ridgeview is a big one against defending Class 6A state champion Summit next week to open the new-look Class 5A IMC schedule with the return of the Bend high schools.
Although the Redmond and Bend schools were in different leagues and classifications the past four years, their programs still continued to compete against one another. In the combined 10 nonleague matches against Bend High, Mountain View and Summit since 2018, Ridgeview had a 6-3-1 record.
“The good thing is they aren’t new opponents to us; we played them often in nonleague,” Kim said. “We have to go out there and play, but we like where we are at and like our chances in the league. Now we just have to go out there and see what we can do.”
