REDMOND — For a nonleague match, the 2-1 win for Ridgeview boys soccer over Hood River Valley was a perfect way to send the undefeated Ravens into their conference schedule.

Over the past four years, the Ravens and the Eagles were routinely duking it out for the top spot in the Intermountain Conference. The teams met eight times during that span, with Hood River Valley having the upper hand going 5-2-1 over the four years and claiming two IMC titles to the Ravens’ one.

