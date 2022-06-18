It was a homecoming for Tommy Richards Friday evening at Vince Genna Stadium.
The Springfield Drifters coach was back in his hometown where he played high school baseball just a mile away, and coaching in the stadium where he spent two summers playing for the Elks.
After graduating from Bend High in 2008, Richards played his college ball at Washington State. He spent two summers playing for the Elks and was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 24th round of the 2012 MLB draft.
His professional career was brief, with playing days ended in 2014. Richards stayed in the game and quickly got into coaching. He spent two years coaching at Lindenwood University-Belleville, an NAIA school in Illinois, and four years at Whitman College a D-III school in Walla Walla, Washington.
In 2021 he was hired to be the first baseball coach at Bushnell University in Eugene. He has been tasked with building two programs from the ground up — Bushnell and the Drifters.
“This is fulfilling and a lot of fun,” said Richards, the Player of the Year in the Intermountain Conference while playing for the Lava Bears. “Every day you wake up and it is a new adventure. There are some growing pains but I’m loving every minute of it. I’m happy where I am at.”
