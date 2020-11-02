Monday’s weather was more like late summer, early fall. But the calendar said it was finally time to hit the ice skating rink.
Ice season kicked off at The Pavilion in Bend Monday morning, and its return was a welcome sight for those who have been missing skating on the ice for the past seven months.
“It feels good, it’s a little warm for hockey,” said 60-year-old Jeff Surwall, while changing out of his hockey gear after spending an hour on the ice. “It is good to play again.”
The rink is open to learning to skate, freestyle skating, options to learn and improve hockey skills, curling clinics and leagues, as well as public skates.
With morning sessions at capacity and 70 registered for the afternoon sessions, recreation supervisor at The Pavilion, Kevin Collier, said that the attendance on the rink’s opening day was “as great or greater than in years past.”
Hitting the ice for the first time in nearly seven months, Tahku Schafer and Keaton Middaugh were back practicing hockey, after spending much of the summer playing inline hockey at The Pavilion.
Monday was a day to knock off the dust, get reacquainted with the ice and adjust to the “small annoyance” of wearing a mask (underneath the helmets) while skating.
“A lot of it is pretty similar but the puck moves differently,” said Schafer, 18, of Skyline High School. “The skating is just a little different, the balance takes a little bit getting used to.”
Both Schafer and Middaugh plan to play for the Bend Rapids — a youth hockey program in Bend — for the first time this winter. They are both hoping that some sort of season can be played, but that remains up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Pavilion, curling leagues begin next week and will run through February. With hockey being deemed a contact sport by the Oregon Health Authority, there will be no hockey leagues this year put on by the Bend Park & Recreation District. Scrimmages, pickup hockey, games, and leagues that involve direct contact will also not be permitted at The Pavilion at this time.
“It kinda stinks,” Surwall said. “It is kind of a strange year and hopefully we will get to play again sooner than later.”
Skating is offered daily with capacity limits, and The Pavilion is encouraging setting reservations online on its website bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion.
“Drop-ins for public skate sessions are accommodated if space permits,” said Collier in a press release. “If you choose to drop-in, please allow additional time for staff-assisted payment upon entry.”
