Here is a list of Sunday's state wrestling tournament results with all of the Class 5A and 6A/5A girls champions with the Central Oregon placers:
Team scores
Redmond 204.5, Thurston 197.5, Crater 171, Mountain View 170.5, Dallas 130, Crescent Valley 123, Silverton 101.5, Canby 96, Hillsboro 88, Bend 66, Ridgeview 66, West Albany 65, Eagle Point 36, Central 34, Centennial 33, Lebanon 31, Ashland 27, Hood River Valley 26, Wilsonville 24, Springfield 23, Putnam 22, Woodburn 14, McKay 11, Corvallis 10, Milwaukie 8, Parkrose 6, Churchill 3, North Eugene 1.
Individual results (weight-class winners and local placers)
106
1. Kanoe Kelly, Thurston
6. Aiden Nelmes, Mountain View
113
1. Elijah Bayne, Crater
2. Ryder Lee, Redmond
6. Oliver Blackwelder, Mountain VIew
120
1. Scout Santos, Mountain view
2. BIlly Jackson, Redmond
6. Elijah Hocker, Ridgeview
126
1. Ansen Widing, Redmond
3. Tracston Santos, Mountain View
5. Eric Larwin, Bend
132
1. Drew Jones, Mountain View
5. William Pence, Bend
138
1. DJ Gillett, Crescent Valley
3. Andrew Worthington, Mountain View
4. Jorge Ortiz, Ridgeview
145
1. Kolton Malone, Thurston
5. Joseph Downing, Redmond
152
1. Ethan Dunigan, Central
3. Jared Ake, Redmond
4. Finn Schuller, Bend
160
1. Jackson Potts, Mountain View
2. Dylan Lee, Ridgeview
170
1. Daschle Lamer, Crescent Valley
3. Deandre McDonald, Redmond
5. Owen Lee, Ridgeview
182
1. Preston Echeverria, Hillsboro
3. Liam Byrne, Mountain View
5. Ryan Batti, Redmond
195
1. Van Halstead, Thurston
220
1. Hayden Walters, Crater
4. William Witcraft, Redmond
285
1. Ben Hartman, Crescent Valley
2. Ashton Fields, Redmond
6A/5A Girls
Team scores
North Medford 78, Thurston 65, Forest Grove 64, Cleveland 49.5, McKay 49, North Salem 47, Redmond 46, West Albany 46, Wilsonville 36, Liberty 35, Bend 31, Crater 27, Southridge 27, Dallas 25, McNary 24, West Linn 24, Westview 22, Hillsboro 21, Hood River Valley 21, Woodburn 21, Century 19, Centennial 18, Corvallis 18, Silverton 18, David Douglas 17, Ida B. Wells 17, Roosevelt 16, Tualatin 14, Lincoln 10, Glencoe 4, Grants Pass 4, Mountainside 4, South Albany 4, Beaverton 3, Ridgeview 3, South Medford 3, McDaniel 2, Eagle Point 1, Jefferson 1.
Individual results (weight-class winners and local placers)
100
1. Skyler Hall, North Medford
105
1. Polly Olliff, Dallas
110
1. Kaylee Annis, Thurston
2. Mia Pedersen, Redmond
115
1. Aiana Martinez, West Albany
120
1. Mariko Sonis, North Salem
3. Rickie Dean, Bend
125
1. Kailea Takahashi, Forest Grove
130
1. Haley Vann, Cleveland
135
1. Estella Gutches, North Medford
140
1. MacKenzie Shearon, Redmond
145
1. Reese Lawson, West Salem
155
1. Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn
170
1. Jasmine Brown, Wilsonville
4. Maralise Benson, Redmond
190
1. Ali Martinez, McNary
3. Sarah Witts, Bend
1. Marilyn Ramirez, Southridge
