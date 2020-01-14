UO expected to hire

Moorhead as OC

Former Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead is expected to be Oregon’s new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Moorhead will replace Marcus Arroyo, who left Oregon to take the head coaching job at UNLV.

Moorhead was fired a few weeks ago after two seasons with the Bulldogs, in which he went 14-12 and led the team to consecutive bowl appearances. He was 7-9 in SEC play over those two years.

Moorhead was the offensive coordinator for Penn State from 2016 to 2017. During that time he improved the Nittany Lions scoring numbers significantly, and they averaged 41.1 points per game in 2017, according to 247sports.com.

Before coaching, Moorhead played quarterback at Fordham University from 1992 to 1995 and he played professionally for the Munich Cowboys of the German Football League in 1996.

The Ducks, ranked No. 5 in the AP’s final rankings on Tuesday, are coming off a 12-win season that ended with a Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin. But Oregon must replace star quarterback Justin Herbert and four of five offensive line starters.

— Bulletin staff and wire reports