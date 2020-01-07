Registration now open for PPP

Online registration with early bird pricing is now open for the 44th Annual SELCO Pole Pedal Paddle. This year’s event is scheduled for May 16.

Participants can register as individuals, pairs, or teams at pppbend.com.

The PPP is a Central Oregon tradition that annually attracts thousands of competitors from throughout the Northwest and beyond. The multisport race includes alpine and cross-country skiing, cycling, running, and kayaking, on a course from Mt. Bachelor to Bend. Athletes of all ages compete in divisions ranging in skill level from novice to elite.

New for 2020, participants will have the option of including a mountain biking leg in lieu of the nordic and road cycling legs, and the option of “hiring” a cross-country skier from the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation nordic ski program to complete what is typically the most challenging leg of the event.

The PPP is produced by and a benefit for MBSEF, which offers competitive snow sports programs.

The cost to register in the early period, which lasts through April 9, ranges from $40 per team member to $80 for adults who race individually.

For more information or to register for the Pole Pedal Paddle, visit pppbend.com.

— Bulletin staff report