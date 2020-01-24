Sign-ups open for Kids Mini PPP
Online registration is open for the 2020 SELCO Kids Mini Pole Pedal Paddle.
This year’s race is scheduled for May 17 at a new venue. The event will be held for the first time at Seventh Mountain Resort in Bend. Teams of six kids, ages kindergarten through fifth grade, are invited to compete.
All team members will begin their heat with two team challenges, followed by an obstacle course. One of the members will sprint around the obstacle course to finish the race. Every member of each team will get to complete the obstacle course.
For more details and to register, visit www.mbsef.org/events/selco-kids-mini-ppp.
The Mini PPP is a benefit for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation.
—Bulletin staff report
