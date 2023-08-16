Cyclocross bike racing in Bend (copy)

Horner Cycling Foundation’s Thrilla Cyclocross Series is set for the Athletic Club of Bend on Thursdays in September.

 Bulletin file photo

Registration is now open for the Horner Cycling Foundation’s Thrilla Cyclocross Series, according to a news release. There are no entry fees, as it is a donation-based event.

The series will be held every Thursday in September — Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 — at the Athletic Club of Bend. Registration is available at www.obra.org.

