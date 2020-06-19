Sign-up deadlines approaching
The deadlines for fall sports registration for Bend Park and Recreation are approaching. Youth and kindergarten soccer as well as tackle and flag football have their deadlines set throughout the month of July.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the youth sports programs will follow safety guidelines for player safety that align with the Oregon Health Authority, including social distancing and limiting shared equipment and player contact, according to a press release.
“Now, more than ever, kids need healthy, active recreation activities. Youth sport programs provide many benefits and are a positive outlet to build skills and confidence,” said Rich Ekman, sport program coordinator for Bend Park and Recreation District. “We are happy to be able to offer these programs and want as many children as possible to have the opportunity to play.”
Deadlines for fall sports are as follows:
Youth soccer (Bend Unified Recreational Soccer League): July 6
Tackle football: July 19
Kindergarten soccer: July 26
Flag football: July 31
For more information and to register, visit www.bendparksandrec.org or call 541-389-7275.
— Bulletin staff report
