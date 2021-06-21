YOUTH SOCCER
Registration deadline for rec is July 1
The deadline to register for the 2021 Bend Unified Recreational Soccer League (BURSL) fall season is July 1.
Jointly run by the Bend Park and Recreation District and the Bend FC Timbers, the program is open to all boys and girls in Central Oregon entering first through eighth grade in the 2021-22 school year.
Fall soccer is Bend Park and Recreation District's most popular youth sport, according to a news release. The park district is anticipating high registration numbers again this year.
Grouped by school and divided by grade, teams practice twice a week and play games on Saturdays. The league runs Sept. 7 through Oct. 30.
The league also offers opportunities for adults to serve as volunteer coaches.
For more information, visit bendparksandrec.org or contact Rich Ekman, BPRD sports coordinator, at rich@bendparksandrec.org.
—Bulletin staff report
