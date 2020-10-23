In a little over two months, high school sports are scheduled to make a return after abruptly ending more than seven months ago. Only there are no contests scheduled yet for when that time comes.
In early November, the athletic directors of Central Oregon will meet to try and piece together the puzzle of creating a regionally-based, competitive schedule for the 13 area schools that span the state’s six athletic classifications.
“The region for us is a lot different than the other teams in our league,” said Dave Williams, the athletic director of Bend-La Pine Schools. “Salem can go 15 minutes and play the big schools in the area. It is going to be a lot more doable for them than it is for us. We need to get something on paper so that our coaches can be able to plan. We need to find out where each school is at with their leagues and then fill in the holes.”
With the Oregon School Activities Association pressing for a more regional schedule by eliminating its standard ranking system that dictates conference play, those non-league, cross-classification contests will be expanded.
Ultimately, it is up to the school districts and conferences to determine their schedule. Teams are still able to schedule games against other schools in their league, but finding schools who are comfortable with traveling long distances adds another layer to cracking the scheduling code.
The change could put smaller schools in a bind to find competitive contests.
“As a 2A school, there are no other 2A schools that are close to us,” said Culver athletic director and football coach Shea Little. “We are going to try and play some of our league schedules with schools that are comfortable with the travel.
“We have already discussed that with our leagues and there are some schools whose administration won’t want them to travel over here and would rather us travel over there just for some varsity competitions,” Little continued. “Central Oregon athletic directors have been great to us, so we will hook up with them and play some of their lower levels if we need to.”
Central Oregon schools are accustomed to competing against each other in most sports. Last year, for example, the Madras basketball programs played 6A Bend High and Mountain View, 5A Crook County, and 3A La Pine as a Class 4A program. The schools’ soccer programs played matches across classifications as well. Even smaller programs like Trinity Lutheran basketball relish taking on teams from bigger schools.
While the majority of schools have competed against each other in various sports, football presents a unique combination of hurdles. The 6A programs, the largest schools, can more than double the number of players of smaller programs and can use players from freshman, JV or varsity teams — a luxury that smaller schools do not have.
“Football is going to be the toughest one to deal with in my mind just because the size of the programs are so drastically different,” Williams said. “Just the sheer numbers make it tough. We are going to have to get outside of the traditional box schedule.”
For a team like Culver, the smallest school in the area playing 11-man football, a regional schedule could mean playing the larger school’s lower-level teams, as well as playing up levels to try and compete against larger schools’ varsity teams at La Pine, Madras and Sisters.
Other options could include the larger schools breaking up their varsity teams to play the smaller teams — or just play like-sized schools multiple times per year.
“It is going to be an interesting puzzle to piece together,” Williams said.
With the first official prep sports season inching closer, barring changes with the pandemic and guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority or Oregon Department of Education, local ADs are confident that the group can put together a plan that benefits all the area schools.
“Small schools or big schools,” Little said. “We all want to make sure we are getting good competition for the kids and the community.”
