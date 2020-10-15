Regional play is becoming more of a possibility as high school officials grapple with return to play after sports were canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oregon School Activities Association delegates met this week, and two of the items discussed were transportation and postseason plans. Across the board, all six classifications encouraged or supported a regional schedule, while postseason play brought differing opinions, according to the minutes of the meeting.
OSAA-sanctioned competitions are scheduled to return on Dec. 28 with winter sports (boys basketball, girls basketball, swimming and wrestling.)
The Class 2A caucus supported the removal of the OSAA rankings this year and leagues making the ultimate decision on travel schedule, but admitted that schools having to cross multiple counties (a common practice for smaller schools) may not be logical.
While a regional schedule is more practical, it also brings the possibility of more competition among different classifications and a reconfiguration of leagues. For smaller classifications, even though the schools have to travel long distances, the conferences are already set up fairly regionally.
"Our stance is that we would love to be able to play," said La Pine athletic director Aaron Flack, speaking on behalf of the 3A Mountain Valley Conference. "We would prefer to stay in the league that we are in and play our league teams. If that's not a possibility, and regional play is the only way we can play, then we will do it. Our league would rather play each other."
Transportation remains a key component of returning to play. The 5A caucus mentioned that transportation is not going to be readily available in many places, which could lead to parents having to transport their athletes to games. This could be a burden on long-distance trips, as the 1A caucus mentioned.
For postseason play, the underlying agreement was that the student-athletes returning to competition was the biggest priority, and championships are an added bonus.
Class 4A athletic directors are pushing for state championships, while the 5A caucus said that the focus for the end of the season should be a “good, regional matchup.” The 6A caucus pointed out that the individual school districts could have to fund postseason events themselves, but still want a meaningful event.
"We would love to play for something," Flack said. "Whenever there is something to play for there is more incentive for kids."
