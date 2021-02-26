Football players chasing professional dreams will be making their way to the First Interstate Bank Center in Redmond in hopes of landing on the Oregon High Desert Storm’s training camp roster.
Central Oregon’s new professional indoor football team will hold a combine-style tryout Saturday to help round out the 40-person roster when the team begins training camp in mid-April in preparation for its inaugural season in the American West Football Conference.
The High Desert Storm have already signed 11 players to their roster, most of whom have played college football, and some who have professional experience. The team’s first signee, wide receiver LJ Castile, played college football at the University of Houston, and played in four preseason games for the Cleveland Browns after competing in various arena football leagues.
When the team kicks off its season against the Idaho (Nampa) Horsemen on May 8, 21 players will suit up. But even the players who have already been signed must earn their spot on the active roster.
“I am bringing about 40 people into training camp, some are signed, but none are guaranteed a spot on the team,” said High Desert Storm coach Keith Evans. “These kids who are signed are trying to get to the next level. This is not semipro, not even close.”
Athletes will be clocked with a 40-yard dash time and will perform an assortment of agility drills, similar to an NFL combine. There will also be a conditioning test and a variety of one-on-one drills for coaches to assess the prospects. Evans is hoping someone flashes some speed and passes the eye test.
There are at least 40 participants expected at Saturday’s tryout, which will include athletes from Central Oregon, the Portland area and out of state. While there are advantages to bringing in athletes from Central Oregon, finding the best players to field a winning team is the priority.
“It is always about getting local talent because that gets butts in the seats," Evans said. "But this is also about us competing for a championship.”
The 12-week regular season for the AWFC is slated to start in late spring and run through the summer. Aside from the Oregon High Desert Storm and the Idaho Horsemen, the three other teams in the AWFC are all based in Washington: the Yakima Canines, Tri-City Rush and Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks.
The Storm’s home opener at the First Interstate Bank Center in Redmond is scheduled for June 5, and they are scheduled to play five of their 12 games in Redmond this season. There is still hope that spectators can attend once the season starts in four months.
For more information, visit oregonstorm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.