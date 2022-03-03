Redmond senior Garrett Osborne was named the 5A Intermountain Conference boys basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.
Osborne, a 6-3 wing, led the Panthers to a perfect 10-0 IMC season and the No. 1 seed in the 5A state playoffs. Redmond will host No. 16 Milwaukie Friday at 6:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to the 5A state tournament in Corvallis Wednesday through March 12.
Redmond's Reagan Gilbertson was named the IMC Coach of the Year.
Joining Osborne on the IMC first team are Redmond junior Evan Otten, Ridgeview junior Jeremiah Schwartz, Crook County sophomore Eddie Freauff, The Dalles junior Styles Deleon and Hood River Valley senior Emanuel Romero.
Redmond senior Yoshi Saito was named to the second-team all-IMC.
Central Oregon players who earned IMC honorable mention include Redmond junior Nathan Wachs, Crook County sophomore Logan Mathews and Ridgeview senior Ryan Asplund.
Ridgeview's Albrecht girls POY
Ridgeview senior Jenna Albrecht was named the 5A Intermountain Conference girls basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.
Albrecht led the Ravens to the IMC championship and a 9-1 league record. No. 4 Ridgeview will host No. 13 La Salle Prep in the first round of the 5A state playoffs on Saturday at 3 p.m. The winner will advance to the 5A state tournament in Corvallis March 10-12.
Bob Boback of Crook County and Alicia Love of Ridgeview were named IMC Co-Coaches of the Year.
Joining Albrecht on the IMC first team are Crook County's Katelynn Weaver and Emma Bales, Pendleton's Muriel Hoisington and Chloe Taber, and Hood River Valley's Marina Castaneda.
Weaver and Bales led the Cowgirls to the No. 3 seed in the 5A playoffs. They will host No. 14 Thurston on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Central Oregon players named to the all-IMC second team include Crook County's Grace Brooks, Ridgeview's Faye Davis and Kyrah Daniels, and Redmond's Rilea Mills and Brynn Capps.
Ridgeview's Lauren Harding and Brooklyn Homan earned honorable mention.
—Bulletin staff report
