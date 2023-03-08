CORVALLIS — Unlike the last two matchups between Redmond and Mountain View, no last-second heroics were needed on Wednesday.
It was an ambush in the fourth meeting of the Intermountain Conference foes, as the Panthers took down the Cougars 62-49 in a 5A boys basketball state quarterfinal at Gill Coliseum to advance to face No. 1 Summit in the semifinals on Thursday night.
The Panthers went 4-0 against the Cougars this season.
“Mountain View is a good team and to sweep them feels great,” said Redmond senior Nathan Wachs. “We just couldn’t miss and our defense stepped up big-time. Defense was the one that got us this win.”
The No. 4 Panthers pounced on the No. 5 Cougars in the first half, taking a 35-13 halftime lead by burning the nets, shooting 56% from the field, including 68% on 3-pointers. The lead grew to as large as 26 points in the third quarter.
After playing three games at the state tournament last year, Redmond looked comfortable making a return trip to Gill Coliseum, while Mountain View had a slow start in its first trip to the tournament with this group.
“Having experience from being here last year, we came out ready to go,” said Redmond senior Tanner Jones.
While the Panthers had three starters and four rotation players back from last year’s team, it was sophomore Jack Snyder that got them going, scoring all 10 of his points in the first half.
Jones finished with a team-high 19 points, while Wachs, who was 3-for-5 on 3-pointers, finished with 17 points. While senior Evan Otten only scored eight points, he grabbed 19 rebounds and was named Redmond’s Moda Health Player of the Game.
“I was telling (Mountain View coach Bob Townsend) we had already seen each other three times and we just have to go out there and be really sharp,” said Redmond coach Reagan Gilbertson. “We did a great job locking in on the defensive end in the first half.”
Mountain View was held to just 13 points in the first half, scoring only four points in the second quarter.
“Wish we could have come out with a sense of purpose and ready to play in the first half,” Bob Townsend said. “We needed to be aggressive in the open court. We were stagnant early and that doesn’t work against a good defensive team.”
Mountain View scrapped its way back into the game, bringing the score to 58-49 with two minutes left.
Junior Quincy Townsend finished with a game-high 28 points, and was named Mountain View’s Moda Health Player of the Game, while senior Nathan Hoisington finished with seven points.
While making the comeback, Bob Townsend said that the Cougars did a better job of getting out in transition and attacking the hoop.
“In the second half we threw things out, and told Quincy to get down hill and create for others,” Bob Townsend said. “It is unfortunate that we didn’t represent ourselves well in the first half.”
Mountain View will face No. 8 North Eugene in the consolation round at 9 a.m. Thursday for a chance to keep its season alive and bring home a state trophy.
“It is a test of will in the morning because both teams are frustrated that they lost,” Bob Townsend said. “For us to have a chance to win a trophy, that is something to play for.”
It is guaranteed that Central Oregon will have a team in the state championship game Friday evening. Redmond and Summit will face off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to determine which team it will be. The Storm swept the Panthers during the regular season, but in two of those games Redmond did not have Otten, their game-changing big man.
“We just have to come ready to play — we have Evan back now,” Jones said. “We just have to play our game.”
