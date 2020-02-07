REDMOND — He has cut down on junk food and has swapped out sweets for more servings of chicken, pork and vegetables, all to shave off time while he glides through the water.
With the Intermountain Conference championships next Saturday in Madras, Redmond High’s Ryan Konop, the reigning IMC 100-yard freestyle and backstroke champion, is building off a successful freshman season in his sophomore campaign.
“I’ve just been taking care of myself,” Konop said. “I come to practice to work hard, get plenty of rest, eat properly, not doing a bunch of stupid things that can get me hurt.”
Aside from a third-place finish in the 100 butterfly at the Ridgeview Invite — the first meet of the season — Konop has won each of his individual races, thriving in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle events and the 100 backstroke, often winning with seconds to spare. He anchors the Panthers’ 200 freestyle relay and swims the 200 medley relay, both of which have state qualifying aspirations.
Thursday at the R-Town Rivalry dual meet against Ridgeview at the Cascade Aquatic Center, Konop was thrown into another new event, the 400 freestyle, which he won by 20 seconds. He also won the 200 freestyle, swam the backstroke for the Panthers’ winning 200 medley relay, and anchored the 200 freestyle relay, which also finished first.
“We’ve been mixing him up here and there at different meets, so he’s not swimming the same race every time,” said Redmond coach Denise DeLeone. “Today he raced in events that he normally doesn’t swim, but we were trying to figure out where people could swim to get points. Ryan is a strong 200 and 400 freestyle swimmer, so we put him there knowing that others can pick up the slack in the events he usually races.”
Konop’s move to the 400 was one of the subtle lineup changes that DeLeone made to help Redmond win the combined (boys and girls) team score, 243-222, over Ridgeview.
“Denise was playing a hard game of points,” said Ridgeview coach Ed Payne, “putting people in where they don’t normally race just to block us. I had to counter strategize and utilize what we have. Having (the score) so close with about half the amount of swimmers, I feel really proud of them.”
The combined score was close due to two rather lopsided outcomes. The Ridgeview girls beat the Redmond girls 142-89, while the Redmond boys outscored the Ravens by 74 to win 154-80.
The Ridgeview girls finished first in all 10 races against the Panthers — the 400 freestyle relay was not raced on Thursday — with senior Aria Mascall winning the 200 and 400 freestyle races as well as helping the two relay teams win. Junior Gwen Arthur (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly), freshman Lilly Chadwick (100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke) and freshman Kylie Nofziger (200 IM and 100 backstroke) helped the Ravens sweep the Panthers.
The boys side was a Redmond sweep. Junior Jacen McGowan (200 IM and 200 freestyle), sophomore Caden Bolic (50 freestyle), freshman Asa Messner (100 butterfly), freshman Adonai Garcia (100 backstroke) and junior Spencer Brakebill (100 breaststroke) were all first to touch the wall against the Ravens.
“Before the meet, I talked with the whole team, especially the boys, because we knew that the boys side of the meet was going to score a lot higher,” DeLeone said. “I told them that they were also swimming to help cushion the girls a little bit, knowing that the Ridgeview girls have a lot of depth on their side and that we needed that extra cushion.”
Thursday was the final regular-season meet for both teams. Ridgeview and Redmond will compete in the IMC championships next Saturday at the Madras Aquatic Center.
“We need to keep everyone healthy,” said Konop, who was part of Redmond’s IMC championship team in 2019. “We just have to do the little things, like our relay exchanges can be improved, so if we keep working, we should have a higher chance at winning.”
