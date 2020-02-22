BEAVERTON — He did not know where he had placed when he touched the wall in the 100-yard freestyle at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center. The race was too close.
At the OSAA state swimming championships, Redmond’s Ryan Konop looked up and saw the clock. He saw that he had won the race in 47.67 seconds. He had just beaten out West Albany’s Luke Milburn by a fraction of a second for the Class 5A title.
“Right after I saw the time and looked up, it all sank in,” said the Redmond sophomore. “It was really exciting because it was a close race. I didn’t know who had won or what had happened.”
Konop also finished second in the 50 freestyle, finishing just behind Churchill’s Charley Page-Jones, and he anchored the Panthers’ 200 freestyle relay team that included Jacob Crumrine, Caden Bolic and Jacen McGown and finished fourth.
“We all swam good,” Konop said. “It was good to swim with them this season and to finish that high at the state meet.”
Redmond finished sixth in the 5A boys standings with a combined 18 points, behind Churchill (53), West Albany (39.5), Crescent Valley (30), North Bend (28.5), and Hood River Valley (24).
In the 6A girls meet, Bend High finished fourth behind Jesuit, Sunset and West Linn. All three Bend relay teams finished fourth. Sarah Shaffer finished sixth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the butterfly, and she was part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Paige Lyons finished ninth in the 200 free, fifth in the 500 free, and was on the Lava Bears’ 400 free and 200 medley relay teams.
Maria Wold finished eighth in the 200 individual medley while pitching in on the Bend medley and 400 free relays. Ula McPherson finished ninth in the 50 free and was part of the fourth-place 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Melia Costa finished seventh in the breaststroke and was part of all three Lava Bears relay teams. Ryann Reid was part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, and Holly Hermanson was part of the 200 medley relay.
The Bend boys finished eighth with 34 points.
Parker Ruggles and Lance Borgers finished seventh and ninth in the 500 freestyle. Borgers also came in eighth in the 200 freestyle. Gharret Brockman took third in the backstroke and seventh in the butterfly. Brenden Reeves finished one spot behind Brockman in the butterfly and finished sixth in the IM. Ruggles, Borgers, Brockman and Reeves made up the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams that finished eighth and sixth.
With 24 team points, Summit got a third-place finish in the butterfly from Ani Husaby, who also finished sixth in the backstroke. Husaby, along with Ginger Kiefer, Clara Husaby and Delaney Skuse, helped the 400 free relay team finish fifth. Kylee Elsom finished sixth in the 500 free for the Storm. Hunter Craft finished fourth in the boys butterfly and ninth in the backstroke, while Kiam Warnock finished seventh in the 200 free.
Mountain View’s Elli Williams placed eighth in the 50 freestyle and seventh in the 100 free. Kinley Wigle’s ninth-place finish in the IM helped the Cougars score 11 team points. Durgan McKean finished third in the boys IM and eighth in the 100 free.
