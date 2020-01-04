REDMOND — Jace McGowan and Caden Bolic left the 16th annual Jay Rowan Invitational feeling confident about the outlook for the remainder of the season.

And why not? At the Cascade Swim Center Saturday afternoon, McGowan, Bolic and the rest of the Redmond boys dominated their opponents in the pool. The Panthers finished with 344 team points, 108 more than runner-up Pendleton.

“I felt like we did really good today,” Bolic said after the meet. “I think we PR’d in all of our relays. It’s early in the season but we are off to a good start. I think we have two relays that can make it to state this year with how things are going right now.”

Six Redmond swimmers had top-three finishes in the eight individual events, led by Ryan Konop, who won the 100-meter backstroke (1:07.16) and the 50 freestyle (25.06).

But the bulk of the points came from the relays, in which points are doubled. The Panthers won the 200 medley relay convincingly, won the 200 freestyle relay by five seconds, and finished second in the 400 free relay to just miss out on the relay sweep.

“The boys team has been working really hard and it is definitely showing,” said Redmond coach Denise DeLeone. “I have a good amount of boys so it’s nice to be able to mix them around in different things and be able to fill all the events with kids that are strong swimmers. Having depth with boys that have skills has definitely helped.”

Bend High won the girls meet on the final race. The 400 freestyle relay team of Teagan Perret, Chloe Lentz, Haden Hulser and Grace Benson came in first for the Lava Bears to overtake Pendleton and win with 302 points.

Benson, a freshman, also won the 400 freestyle (5:09.7) and the 200 freestyle (2:27.25) and was part of the 200 medley relay that finished first as well. Perret won the 100 backstroke (1:12.53), and Anna Brantley won the 100 breaststroke (1:29.51).

Ridgeview’s Gwen Arthur and Kylie Nofziger went first and second in the girls 100 freestyle, and Drew Harding won the 200 for the Ridgeview boys.

Bend High’s Blaine Pappa won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.80), and Madras’ Julian Hollingshead finished first in the 100 freestyle (58.23).

Up next for Redmond and Bend is the Rumbaugh meet in Corvallis next Saturday. Madras will host the Madras Invitational that same day, while Ridgeview will race in the Henley Freeze meet in Klamath Falls.