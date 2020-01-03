REDMOND — Reagan Gilbertson knows all too well that Friday’s 48-42 win — the Redmond Panthers’ fourth in five games — over a winless St. Helens team was not a high-water mark for the season.

At times the Redmond offense was stagnant with a lack of motion and the defense was slow to close out on shooters. And when it came time to pull away from the Lions, the Panthers struggled to do so.

But the Redmond coach will gladly accept the victory, no matter how his team got it.

“We’ve been playing pretty well, but we didn’t play well tonight,” Gilbertson admitted. “But I would much rather have an ugly win than a pretty loss. We looked a little off, but we had guys make a couple of free throws at the end. So I’ll take it.”

St. Helens (0-8) would not roll over without a fight. Five 3-pointers in the first half and a frustrating zone defense helped the visiting Lions stay within striking distance despite trailing nearly the entire game.

“None of them were contested, we don’t want anyone to be uncontested,” said Gilbertson, referring to the open looks St. Helens was getting in the first half. “Our defense is what we pride ourselves on, and that was not up to our standard.”

Redmond (6-6) was able to drain four 3s of its own in the first half, two by junior Skyler Jones, who finished with three 3-pointers and 12 points. The Panthers also got 14 first-half points from senior Dylan Moss, who did most of his damage with bruising buckets down low.

“They were looking for me and I was looking for them,” said Moss, who finished with a team-high 19 points. “I knew that as a captain and a senior on this team, I knew I had to lead the team today.”

In both halves, scoring baskets proved to be a difficult task for both teams. It took nearly four minutes into the second half before the first points were scored, a Charlie Rawlins layup on the fast break to push Redmond’s lead to 28-21.

The Panthers building a lead only to see it shrink became a common theme throughout the game.

Twice, St. Helens trimmed Redmond’s lead to three points late in the third quarter. But both times Redmond responded with 3s. Jones’ third 3-pointer sparked an 8-2 Panther run to take a 39-30 lead into the fourth quarter.

“We would have a defensive lapse and then they would hit a big shot,” Gilbertson said. “We just couldn’t get over that hump to push the lead to double digits.”

A hard-fought bucket from Moss in the first minute of the fourth quarter gave the Panthers a 41-31 lead, their first double-digit lead of the game.

However, fouls began to pile up for Redmond. Each time the Lions got fouled in the fourth quarter, they were headed to the free-throw line. A 6-0 St. Helens run cut the lead to four. Four of those points came on foul shots.

That run proved to be St. Helens’ final stand. The Panthers held the Lions scoreless until the final minute of the game before surrendering five meaningless points.

“It’s a testament to our guys,” Gilbertson said. “Everyone is returning from last year so they’ve played in a lot of close games like this. They acted like they had been there before.”

Redmond has two more nonleague games — against West Albany on Saturday and against Bend High on Tuesday — before opening Intermountain Conference play against crosstown rival Ridgeview on Jan. 17.