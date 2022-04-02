SISTERS — If the Redmond boys tennis team looks like the school's basketball team, it is because basically it is.
Eight of the 12 players that made up the Redmond High boys basketball team, including four of the five starters of the 21-win Panther team, will be spending the spring on the tennis courts.
The number of Redmond basketball T-shirts being worn on the tennis court might be a dead giveaway as well.
“They all grew up playing basketball together,” said Redmond tennis coach Nathan Saito, who is also the school's freshman basketball coach. “I would do some (tennis) summer camps for the parks and rec and all of them would come down for that.”
The early season dual match between Redmond and Sisters Friday afternoon was light-hearted. With the Redmond team having far more players than Sisters, many of the matches pitted Redmond doubles teams against each other.
Which also could have made for a very competitive two vs. two basketball game.
On one side of the net was Yoshi Saito and Tanner Jones — the starting backcourt for the Panthers basketball team. Their opponent was Garrett Osborne, the Intermountain Conference Player of the Year playing alongside fellow hooper Easton Croft. Saito and Jones that took the win.
"Yoshi and I whopped up on them," said Jones. "But it is just a lot of fun play with your friends."
This spring, it is about keeping the good times — and victories — rolling right along.
“We have been playing these sports together since we were kids so it is a really cool experience,” Jones said. “We all just really work well together. We want to bring another title back here and keep the streak going.”
After a banner basketball season this winter that brought a IMC title, a berth in the 5A semifinals and a fifth-place finish at the state tournament, the team is trying to replicate the success it had on the hardwood this spring on the tennis court.
The Panthers tennis program won a state title in 2019, then last spring had an undefeated season which ended with a IMC title. The plan in 2022 is to continue the streak.
“Winning the league again this year is the goal for myself and the team,” said senior Yoshi Saito, the team’s No. 1 singles player, and son of the coach. “If we do that, then a few will head to state which is also the goal.”
As much as winning is important, tennis brings a much different vibe than basketball. A lot of it is enjoying the weather and final couple of months of the school year with your buddies.
"It is light-hearted, it is easy going," Jones said. "Once the weather gets nice it is awesome. It is a lot of fun going from a tense basketball season to come out here and having fun with your friends."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.