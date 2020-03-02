REDMOND — These days, Phil Backup plays golf once a week at the most, usually just nine holes.
He takes a cart, and uses driver on every hole, even the par 3s. And he makes sure not to take the sport too seriously.
"I'm just out there for the weather and the camaraderie," Backup says. "I'm kind of a happy-go-lucky guy."
On Jan. 31, Backup hit one of his low-slung drives straight and true on the No. 9 hole at The Greens at Redmond, a short par 3 of about 110 yards. It's a flat hole, and Backup and his two playing partners watched the ball roll gently across the green and disappear into the cup.
"The two guys I was playing with kind of got all excited, 'Hey you got a hole-in-one!'" Backup recalls. "'Oh, it looks like I did.' I wasn't very excited at all. The two guys I was with were much more excited than I was."
The 98-year-old Backup does not seem to get overly excited about much. Perhaps that is why he has made it to 20 months shy of 100. Sitting with Backup at his kitchen table in his home on the sixth hole at The Greens, one detects a calm, self-satisfaction with a life well-lived. The ace is a mere side note. Heck, Backup did not even start playing golf regularly until he was 68.
But 30 years later, he has his first hole-in-one.
After Backup's ace, he and his partners went back to No. 5, where Backup's wife, Ruth, was playing with some other ladies, to tell her about the feat.
"She wasn't too excited," Backup says. "She gave me a nice hug. I don't think she really believed it."
But she did.
"Isn't that great?" Ruth says of the ace. "Sometimes I feel like I have a hard time keeping up with him. He has a lot of activities. Anything that keeps his mind active."
Backup has a stamp collection that he started in 1928. He skied at Mt. Bachelor until he was 90. He could easily pass for 80. Save for a pacemaker that he received about a year ago due to a low heart rate, there have been few serious health issues.
"I'm very fortunate," Backup says. "But you know, if you take care of your body … how long you live depends on your lifestyle, really, more than genes. Don't eat too much, is the main thing.
"And as long as you can walk, you can play golf."
Backup was born in Tacoma, Washington, in 1921. His father was a chemist during World War I. A new job moved the family to Burlington, Vermont, and that was where Backup grew up and eventually went to medical school to become an anesthesiologist.
He moved back to the Puget Sound area with his first wife, and they raised three daughters — all now in their 70s — on Vashon Island near Tacoma, where he lived for 50 years before moving to Central Oregon. He worked at Tacoma General Hospital for most of his career.
Backup says he took some golf lessons at the Vashon Island Golf & Country Club in the 1950s, but never played much.
"I took up skiing," he recalls. "My kids wanted to ski. We went to Crystal Mountain (resort near Washington's Mount Rainier) and we enjoyed skiing. One of the main reasons for coming down here, the golf and the skiing was so much easier than Vashon."
Finally, a neighbor talked Backup into joining the golf club at Vashon, and he signed up for a Pro-Am tournament shortly thereafter.
"I was about the lousiest golfer there," Backup says with a hearty chuckle. "After the beginning of the second nine (holes), the pro I was with says, 'Do you mind if I ask you a question? What do you look at when you swing?'"
"I said, 'Oh, I look at birds and the weather and trees.' He said, 'You ever thought of looking at the golf ball?' It never occured to me to look at the golf ball. So I started looking at the golf ball and gee, it improved my game. That back nine was much better."
Backup says he still looks up a lot when he swings. But sometimes when he focuses on the ball, he hits a perfect shot. Three weeks after his ace on No. 9, Backup sank his second shot from the fairway for a birdie on the 165-yard second hole at The Greens.
Again, the only excitement came from his playing partner.
"The guy I was playing with got all excited that it went in," Backup recalls.
Backup met Ruth, his second wife, at Tacoma General, where she was the operating room supervisor. The two have been married for 47 years and have no children together. Backup has three grandchildren from his daughters with his first wife.
Phil and Ruth first experienced Central Oregon in 1990 when, as Phil says with a laugh, they "got suckered into buying a timeshare at Eagle Crest."
"We heard about two free rounds of golf if you sit for the sales pitch," Backup says. "Well, we sat for the sales pitch and bought a unit and we kept coming down every year. No matter when we came it was nice and sunny."
Phil and Ruth eventually made the permanent move from wet and cloudy Vashon Island to dry and sunny Redmond in 2004. They enjoyed skiing at Bachelor for several years with other older couples, back when the resort offered a free season pass to anyone older than 70.
Backup says that skiing lost its luster when new ownership at the mountain started charging the older skiers and when Ruth quit skiing.
"It was a cloudy, overcast day," Backup recalls. "I'm coming down the hill alone, and I said, 'I'm not really having that much fun.' So I took all my equipment, clothing, boots, poles and skis, and took it to Goodwill. I just wasn't having fun anymore. So I gave that up.
"Golf, one of these days I'll give it up, but, you know …"
Ruth says that golfing is good for her husband's health.
"Absolutely," she says. "Walking and getting out and being with people. The activity of staying social."
Backup says he sees no reason why he can't play golf until he is 100 and beyond.
"You know, I'm not one of these wild guys …" he says. "I don't take undue risk."
And he tries not to get too excited, even when he makes an ace.
