REDMOND — Midway through the second quarter, all signs were pointing to a blowout win in Redmond’s home opener against Hood River Valley on Friday night. If the Panthers were not committing a penalty, they were turning the ball over, and the Eagles took full advantage and built an early 20-0 lead.
And yet, with a couple minutes left in the fourth quarter, Redmond nearly executed an onside kick that would have given them the ball with a chance to tie the game. However, the comeback effort would come up short, as the Panthers fell 44-29 in a Class 5A Special District 1 football contest.
“Our kids battled back into it,” said Redmond coach Brent Wasche. “Our defense settled down, our offense started picking up and moving the ball. That confidence started building and all of a sudden we were back in the game. The kids were back into it, the energy was up and I thought we were going to have an opportunity to pull it out. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”
Hood River Valley (4-1) presented a test that the Panthers (2-2) have not really had since the first week of the season. After having its second-week game against Corvallis canceled, Redmond won two games by a combined score of 153-19.
The Eagles, a consensus top-10 5A team in the OSAA and coaches rankings, had a bit more firepower offensively with running back Shaw Burns, wide receiver Ryles Buckley and quarterback Trenton Hughes — who when he wasn’t passing or running for touchdowns from under center was intercepting passes on defense and blocking point-after touchdown attempts.
“It was tough, they just kept scoring,” said Redmond senior wide receiver and defensive back Aiden Gebhard. “We couldn’t stop them outside. We will be working hard next week to make sure that doesn’t happen next time we play.”
After scoring 22 touchdowns over its previous two games, Redmond took nearly an entire half to get on the scoreboard, and it was a defensive play that ignited it. Nathan Wachs, playing defensive back, intercepted an Eagles' pass near midfield, then a couple of plays later hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hayden Parrish.
Without standout running back Kyle Littlejohn who was out with an injury, the Panthers found success in the passing game as Parrish connected with Gebhard for several receptions.
“He is probably the best receiver in the league,” Wasche said of Gebhard. “To catch everything thrown at him when he's five-foot-nothing says a whole lot. Awesome kid, great asset for us.”
Even after the loss, there was optimism from the Redmond coach going into next week’s game at Putnam and the final three games that follow.
“To be down 20-0 and then to stay in a ball game and almost have an opportunity to win the thing, I feel like we have a good ball team,” Wasche said. “I feel like we are going to get better each week. I’m not happy about the loss, but the future is bright.”
