REDMOND — Given the season that the Redmond boys basketball team had, it comes as no surprise that even when the breaks aren’t going its way the team does not panic.
Trailing by as many as 11 points in the second quarter against No. 13 South Albany, the fourth-seeded Panthers found a way to not only come back, but to also take control of the game.
The Panthers won 63-53 Saturday evening to advance to the Class 5A state tournament at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
“We didn’t want to put the cart before the horse, but we already booked our hotel,” said Redmond coach Reagan Gilbertson.
“We knew these guys were going to be good, but we took care of business, especially in the second half.”
For the second consecutive season, the Panthers will be in the eight-team field for a chance to win a state championship, a feat that at one point during the season, seemed like a long shot.
“That was one of our goals at the beginning of the year,” said senior post Evan Otten. “Our main goal is to win it.”
The Panthers survived a scare early in the second quarter when seemingly everything South Albany of the Mid-Willamette Conference threw toward the basket was falling in. On the offensive end, the Panthers seemed out of sorts.
Even when down 11 in the second quarter against a team that had won seven straight games, Redmond was able to stay composed.
“There was no panic at all,” said junior guard Colton Horner. “We have been in this position a lot this season. We just stuck to our game plan and we knew that we would be alright.”
If there was a player that helped turn the tides to help Redmond get back in the game to make it a 27-26 at halftime, it was Horner. His three 3-pointers late in the half turned the tide for the Panthers.
“It was good to have my shot back,” said Horner, who made four 3s and finished with 14 points.
“I had been struggling recently, it was really good to find it.”
Once Horner’s first shot from deep went in, Gilbertson had a feeling Horner might be in for a terrific shooting night.
“He kept us in that first half,” Gilbertson said. “He just needed to see one go down. He saw that first one go and and it was ‘welcome back Colton.’ ”
Trailing by one after halftime, the Panthers had perhaps one of their best stretches of play — certainly since Otten went out early in Intermountain Conference play, forcing him to miss most of the league season, Gilbertson said — in the third quarter to take control of the game.
The Panthers outscored the RedHawks 16-2 in the quarter. As the quarter went on, South Albany seemed hesitant to shoot anywhere close to the basket with Otten swatting away or altering nearly every shot.
“That is a big thing to have a presence like that in the middle,” Gilbertson said. “We can funnel everything to him.
In nearly 11 minutes of game time in the second half, South Albany managed just one basket.
“That (stretch) was sick,” said Otten, who finished with 14 points. “We started with a dunk, then a 3, then another 3, then a layup. It was awesome. I’m proud of our guys, we played great in that third quarter.”
The game stalled to a crawl in the fourth quarter, and interestingly enough, all 21 of Redmond’s points came at the free throw line while South Albany desperately tried to claw back into the game.
Senior guard Tanner Jones led all scorers with 22 points, 13 of his which came at the free-throw line in the final quarter.
Gavin Bennett led the RedHawks with 12 points, while Isaiah Sim finished with eight points.
Next up for Redmond is a fourth matchup against No. 5 Mountain View, which beat No. 12 Ashland 65-51 Saturday evening. The Panthers have had the Cougars’ number this year, winning all three of the matchups — two of them coming with game-winning plays at the buzzer.
“We have been there before, we know what to expect now,” Otten said. “I think we will be prepared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.