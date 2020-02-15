MADRAS — Paced by a pair of individual victories by sophomore Ryan Konop, Redmond High successfully defended its Intermountain Conference boys swimming team championship Saturday at Madras Aquatic Center.
Konop placed first in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races — breaking his own district record in the 100 — and also swam the leadoff leg of the Panthers’ victorious 200 medley relay.
Redmond scored a total of 294 points to edge runner-up Hood River Valley’s 284.
Ridgeview was fifth in the five-team field with 126.5 points.
Hood River Valley repeated as girls team champion with 380 points to 252 for runner-up Pendleton. Ridgeview was fourth with 161 points and Redmond fifth with 71.
Konop joined juniors Spencer Brakebill and Lucas Montgomery and sophomore Caden Bolic on the Panthers’ medley relay, which won in a district-record time. Redmond’s 200 freestyle relay, anchored by Konop, took second place, as did the Panthers’ 400 free relay.
Ridgeview boasted two individual champions: Gwen Arthur, a junior, set a district record in winning the girls 200 individual medley, and Drew Harding, a sophomore, won the 500-yard freestyle, also setting a new district mark.
Qualifiers advance to the state championship meet next Friday and Saturday at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
