REDMOND — Even without some key players and the added uptick in competition in the new Intermountain Conference, Redmond boys basketball is out to prove that last season was not a one-off.
It was a season to remember for Redmond, which went undefeated in Intermountain Conference play to claim the Panthers’ first conference title since 2013. It earned them the top overall seed in the 5A tournament, where Redmond finished fifth.
With three returning starters from last year’s lineup — big man Evan Otten, athletic wing Nathan Wachs and savvy guard Tanner Jones — the feeling is that last season's success is replicable.
“Last year was awesome,” said Otten, who was a second team all-state as a junior. “We learned a lot and we went pretty far. We know what is in front of us. We have played them all last year and we know what to expect and know what we have to be, and we are going to do our best to get there.”
“We want to get back to where we were last year,” Jones added. “Hopefully, we can go further.”
For Redmond coach Reagan Gilbertson, it is exciting to have the Redmond schools and Bend schools back playing in the same league. “We're looking forward to creating some rivalries in Central Oregon,” Gilbertson said. “It's going to be fun, a lot of the families will come and watch, and get bigger student sections with better atmospheres.”
Gone from last year’s starting lineup is Yoshi Saito and wing Garrett Osborne, the conference’s Player of Year who was named to the first team all-state.
The Panthers will have to adjust how they play without Osborne's dynamic scoring. The team believes that multiple players will fill the scoring void, including Otten, Jones and junior guard Colton Horner, a rotation player a season ago who is now in the starting lineup.
“These guys are really good at looking for each other," Gilbertson said. "These guys really rely on each other to get open shots. It's really fun to watch.”
The Panthers are unbeaten through the first four games of the season, with wins over South Albany, Crook County and Henley. Redmond's 89-61 nonleague win Friday night against Mazama was perhaps its best performance.
Starting slow in its first three games, Redmond jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first couple of minutes of Friday's game. The Panthers went on a 26-5 first-half run to pull away from the Vikings.
During the first three quarters, the Panthers showed why they can again be considered one of 5A’s dangerous teams. Otten, who finished with 13 points, was a monster in the paint. Jones scored 16 of his team-high 24 points in the first half, while Horner connected six times from behind the arc and finished with 22 points.
With an 82-44 lead after three quarters, Redmond's starting lineup was able to take the fourth quarter off.
“We came out ready to go,” Gilbertson said. “We had a couple of slow starts this season, so that was our focus: not worry about the opponent and focus on us."
