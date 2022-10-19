REDMOND — Tuesday evening’s girls soccer match between Redmond and Ridgeview was not a typical Intermountain Conference matchup between intracity rivals.
It was basically a playoff game two weeks before the postseason starts.
Leading into the critical matchup, Redmond coach Martha Segura showed her team a video of Duke University women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson. The theme from the Blue Devils’ coach was how to best handle challenges.
“It is never going to get easier,” Segura said. “You learn how to deal with hard, better. And you become more successful through that. And I feel like we did that tonight, we learned how to deal with hard, better.”
The Panthers made Tuesday night’s challenge at Ridgeview High look fairly easy.
With two goals in the first 15 minutes and three more in the second half, Redmond (6-7 overall, 3-6 IMC) got the season sweep of the Ravens (4-9, 2-7) for the first time since Ridgeview opened in 2012 with a 5-0 victory.
Junior midfielder Andreyah Johnson broke the scoreless tie in the first three minutes of the match, then junior forward Reese Wedding scored her first of three goals in the 15th minute to jumpstart the Panthers.
Midway through the second half, the Panthers went on a scoring spurt to put the game out of reach. Weddings scored her second goal in the 65th minute, three minutes later junior Jillian Bremont scored, then Weddings completed the hat trick with her third goal of the match in the 72nd minute.
“Getting an early lead gets everyone going,” Wedding said. “I think it helps everyone play better. Because we are like, ‘We got two, let’s keep going.’ They got everyone really excited in the moment.’”
Entering Tuesday’s slate of soccer matches, both Summit and Caldera had separated themselves from the rest of the conference. The Storm and the Wolfpack clinched two of the three available automatic bids for the playoffs and are on a collision course for a winner-take-all conference title match next Tuesday at Caldera.
Redmond, Ridgeview, Bend High and Mountain View all entered this week in contention for the final automatic bid to the Class 5A state playoffs, which start Nov. 2.
After Tuesday’s results, Redmond and Mountain View have the inside track going into the final matchups of the season.
“Everyone knows that every game we play to our full potential,” Wedding said. “Mistakes are obviously going to happen, but we need to try and minimize them. We just kept a positive mindset knowing we would have another chance if we played better the second time around.”
And now they are going into the final game of the season Thursday against the Lava Bears — who won the first match 2-1 on Oct. 3 — with a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs.
It’s an incredible feat, considering the last time the Bend and Redmond schools were in the same conference, the Panthers had only one tie and 39 losses without a win in league play between 2013 and 2017.
“When I first took over this program it was the ‘Bend League,’ and we didn’t do so well,” Segura said. “Having that in the back of my mind knowing that the last time we were in the same league we were at the bottom of the pack, it is so exciting to go back to these Bend schools and compete and have a program that can fight for a playoff spot.”
