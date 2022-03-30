Having a “next pitch mentality” is a common mantra in baseball and softball. Had a bad swing? Move focus onto the next pitch. Made an error in the field or threw a bad pitch? Flush it, and move on to the upcoming play.
But as Redmond baseball coach Stan Manley pointed out, it is not just about moving past the negative plays or at-bats, but also moving on from positive plays to focus on the upcoming pitch.
“We have to continue to get better each day,” Manley said. “We have played well the last couple of days but we have to realize that is not the highlight of the year. We have to keep getting better heading into IMC play.”
In four games — all against schools from Colorado — at the Coach Bob National Invitational in Arizona, Redmond won just one game and lost all three of its other games by four runs each.
The record after a spring break trip to Arizona was not pretty, but the Panthers have rebounded since making their way back to Central Oregon.
In a way, it might have been what a young team with three sophomores and a freshman in its starting lineup needed.
“We struggled down there in Arizona,” Manley said. “But we played a lot of baseball, practiced every day and we got better. That is what we were after on the trip.”
Since returning from the Grand Canyon State, the 5A Panthers have turned the tides, picking up wins this week against 6A Mountain View (5-0 on Monday) and 6A Bend High (10-5 on Tuesday) as well as some area bragging rights.
“Playing good teams down there helps you get better,” said senior Aiden Gebhard. “Now we’ve picked up wins over Bend and Mountain View.”
The Panthers handed the previously unbeaten Cougars their first loss of the season behind a complete-game shutout by senior Brenden Eberle. The right-hander allowed two hits and walked one batter in seven innings of work. He also did damage at the plate, hitting three doubles and driving in two runs.
“I’m just out there enjoying playing. Senior year I’m trying to make the most of it,” said Eberle, who remained hot at the plate against the Lava Bears, driving in three runs on two hits Tuesday evening. “I’m seeing the ball well — it is the size of a watermelon.”
Finding their way after a slow start is not unheard of for the Panthers. Last spring, they lost their first four games, then won eight of their next 12, closing the season winning five of their final six games.
Redmond, whose last postseason berth came in the Class 5A play-in round in 2014, has five more tune-up games before opening Intermountain Conference play on April 15 in a doubleheader against Crook County.
“We are starting to play faster and talk more,” Gebhard said. “Everyone is more into it and trying more.”
