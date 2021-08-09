In more ways than one, Sunday’s regular season home finale at Vince Genna Stadium against the Portland Pickles mirrored the season the Bend Elks have had over the past two months.
The Elks battled back from a 5-0 hole to win 7-6, showing the same fight that has turned a team that lost nine of its first 10 games into one that is knocking on the door of a playoff berth entering the final regular-season series of the summer.
“Those guys fought back,” said Elks first-year coach Kyle Nobach. “It is a credit to them for coming together as a team and it is not over yet. I think the big thing that we are preaching to them number one is, you have to want to do it. And number two is, you have to believe you can do it.”
The Elks have won six straight games and 11 of their last 13 games.
Sam Linscott and Omar Veloz each drove in two runs for the Elks in the win on Sunday. The Elks took their first lead in the seventh inning when Veloz launched his first home run of the season over the center-field fence.
Eli Ankeney came out of the bullpen and threw five shutout innings to keep the Elks within striking distance.
“We have been on a hot streak recently and that just carried over for me on the mound,” said Ankeney, the southpaw from Grand Canyon University. “Once I got a feel for the game, I started throwing strikes and trusting my teammates.”
The Elks (24-21 overall, 14-7 second half) are 23-12 since the 1-9 start to the season. They have played their best in front of the Vince Genna crowd in the second half of the season, winning all four of their home series, including three sweeps.
“The talk amongst the team has been really positive,” Nobach said. “They're never getting on one another when things are getting stressful. I think they genuinely believe that they can hit and score runs. I don’t think they have stopped believing in each other.”
Now the Elks head into the final series of the regular season with a puncher's chance at clinching a spot in the West Coast League playoffs.
“We came together to give a playoff push for the city,” said Veloz, the Elks catcher from Cal-State Fullerton. “We always say that in the dugout: ‘Let’s make a playoff push.’”
To clinch a playoff spot, the Elks will likely have to win their final series on the road against the powerhouse of the WCL, the Corvallis Knights.
For a coaching staff primarily made up of former Oregon State baseball players, the three-game series at Goss Stadium starting Tuesday night will feel a bit like a homecoming for the Elks coaches.
“Goss holds a special place not only in my heart but also Joey Wong and Tyler Graham’s,” Nobach said. “That is a place that changed our lives. I’m getting chills just thinking about it.”
Even though the Knights have been the class of the WCL once again this season, the Elks feel confident going into the series. The only time the teams met this season in early July, the Elks handed the Knights their only series loss.
“I don’t think we have to change anything,” Ankeney said. “We are hot right now. We just need to trust our bats, which we have been doing. You don’t have to change anything when you are hot.”
The Knights secured a playoff spot after winning the South Division in the first half of the regular season. Because the Knights have repeated as division winner in the second half of the season, there is a logjam for the division’s second playoff spot.
Three teams in the South Division — the Elks, the Pickles and the Ridgefield Raptors — are tied with a 24-21 record. The team that finishes with the best overall record among those three will claim the second playoff spot.
The Raptors hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over both the Elks and the Pickles. But the Elks have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Pickles.
Back on June 17, 10 games into the season, the Elks looked to be in for a long summer season. Now, they have a chance to secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2015.
“That 1-9 record motivated us honestly,” Ankeney said. “We came from nothing, everyone doubted us, then in the second half we wanted to change everyone’s minds and that is what we have been doing. That is what we are doing right now with our playoff push.”
