BEAVERTON — On Saturday at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, Summit High boys and Bend High girls clinched team titles, and Central Oregon swimmers claimed seven individual titles.
Despite those lofty achievements, three relay teams from two Central Oregon schools stole the show with record-shattering performances.
“The Deschutes came back,” said Bend High coach Brandon Powers. “They made a big statement.”
The Class 5A state swimming championships started with a record-breaking performance by the Mountain View girls 200-yard medley relay team of junior Sienna LeFeber, senior Kinley Wigle, freshman Emma Bronson and junior Lexi Williams of 1:46.07, breaking a 13-year-old mark set by Crescent Valley.
Later in the meet, the Lava Bears’ 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams of freshman Maddie Thornton, sophomore Kamryn Meskill, junior Jacquelyn Horning and senior Grace Benson continued their weeklong heaters in the events, breaking both state records in Friday’s prelims before breaking the record again in Saturday’s finals with a 1:36.06 in the 200 and 3:28.29 in the 400.
All three of the relay teams earned All-American consideration for their times.
Although Bend and Mountain View are widely considered rivals, there is no bitterness among the competitors.
All the girls on the winning relay teams swim together on the Bend Swim Club, so school rivalries are pushed aside.
“We are pretty much all friends with each other,” Wigle said. “And it is super fun to see your friends from another team doing great as well.”
By the time the last of the 22 events (11 each for boys and girls) was completed, the Bend High girls team won the state title, with Mountain View and Summit finishing second and third. The victory gave the Lava Bears girls team its fifth state title, and first since 2018.
“It was so cool for all Bend schools to finish in the top three,” Benson said. “It wasn’t something that we were necessarily expecting, but it was an awesome moment to share with our fellow schools.”
Summit boys add to title trove
On the boys side, Summit used its depth of talent to add to the program's long history of success.
Now with 11 state titles, the Summit boys swim team moves past Cottage Grove for second place in state history, trailing only David Douglas, which won 12 titles between 1968 and 1985 before winning its 13th in 2008.
Not bad for a school that opened its doors in 2001.
After claiming the Intermountain Conference title last week, Summit coach Jennifer Robeson was unsure of how the state meet would turn out in the first year back competing in 5A after spending the previous four competing in 6A.
“We were pleasantly surprised,” said Summit coach Jennifer Robeson. “They all outswam their times and we couldn’t be more proud of them. It was all about the depth, you can have one star on the team but that doesn’t make a whole team. You need a team. We had three really strong relays, depth in multiple events, and that is what you need to win.”
The Storm had just one state champion in senior Liam Gilman, who won the 100 breaststroke, but Summit relied on its overall depth to finish with 69 points.
Gilman winning the title might not have been a surprise, but how he won on Saturday was. In Friday’s prelims, the senior nearly missed making it to the finals, finishing with a time of 1:03.57, the fifth best time in the prelims.
“I couldn’t feel the water,” Gilman said of his Friday performance. “I was spinning my wheels and not going anywhere.”
The swimmers with the fastest times get to swim in the middle lanes, while the outside lanes are for the swimmers with the slower times. In the finals, Gilman swam in the outside lane and shaved off four seconds from his prelim time to win the title in 59.95.
“I haven’t been doing too well this season, but this morning I was really feeling good,” Gilman said. “I wasn’t really surprised, but I was really happy that I won.”
Individual winners spotlight
Caldera sophomore Campbell McKean picked up titles in both the 200 individual medley (1:54.26) and 100 backstroke (51.01) — both in rather dominating fashion. He became the first boy in school history to win a state title.
“I knew from yesterday’s (prelims) that I was going to be ahead,” McKean said. “At that point you just have to race against the clock and try to get the best time and not worry about anyone else.”
On top of the two relay titles, Meskill repeated as champion in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.11. She also clinched a title in the 100 butterfly with a time of 55.53, which broke the previous 5A record set by Summit's Merritt Allen in 2016. The Bend sophomore finished with four first-place medals and an All-American time in the 50 freestyle.
“I wanted to break 23 (seconds), but I’m not angry about it,” Meskill said. “It is an iffy event, it's a game of milliseconds.”
Perhaps one of the bigger surprises came in the girls 100 backstroke, when Thornton shaved three seconds off her preliminary time to win the event and get All-American consideration with a time of 55.80.
“I felt really good about how I raced,” Thornton said. “I was not expecting to win it at all. I felt really good underwater and that is what carried me through the race.”
Thornton just edged Summit senior Ginger Kiefer, who had the fastest prelim time in the backstroke.
Just two events prior to the backstroke, Kiefer won the grueling 500 freestyle in an extremely close race between her and Churchill senior Kelsey Wasikowski. Kiefer took the lead after the third lap and never looked back, winning in 4:58.51.
“I definitely saw her next to me and I was trying to stick with her,” Kiefer said. “It is such a tricky race, because you can feel really good at the beginning of the race then die at the end. It's all mental. What worked for me is shutting my brain off and letting my body do what it needed to do. I was feeling pretty bad at the end, but I just gave everything I had at the end.”
