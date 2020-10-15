FOOTBALL
RB Le'Veon Bell to sign with Chiefs — Running back Le'Veon Bell didn't last long on the free-agent market after being released by the New York Jets. The Chiefs are signing Bell to a one-year deal, the NFL Network reported Thursday evening. Terms with the former Pittsburgh Steelers star were not disclosed. At just 28, Bell becomes another explosive weapon for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to incorporate in the offense. Bell joins rooke Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, Darwin Thompson and DeAndre Washington in the Chiefs' backfield. Edwards-Helaire, the team's first-round pick of the 2020 NFL draft, is the current starter, but there's little doubt who projects as the lead rusher. From 2013 to 2017 in Pittsburgh, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Bell tormented opponents with 5,336 yards rushing, 2,660 yards receiving and 42 total touchdowns (35 rushing) before he sat out the 2018 season in a contract dispute.
BASKETBALL
Rockets announce GM Daryl Morey announces he is stepping down — Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord. The Rockets announced the move Thursday night, a little over a year after he sparked a rift between the NBA and Chinese government when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Morey said he's leaving the team Nov. 1. “It has been the most gratifying experience of my professional life to lead the Rockets basketball organization, and I look forward to working with Tilman and the management team on the transition," Morey said in a statement. Morey caused an international uproar last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons for the longest active streak in the NBA. Morey was responsible for the blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City.
GOLF
Hatton ties course record for early lead at CJ Cup — Tyrrell Hatton felt grumpy from not getting much sleep, and then he felt he was in a dream when he was 5 under through the opening five holes of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. The reality of Thursday was that even coming off an emotional win at Wentworth on the European Tour and a long trip from London across eight time zones, Hatton hasn't lost his touch. He tied the course record of 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead. “It's fair to say I'm pretty tired at the moment,” Hatton said. "Still struggling a little bit with jet lag. As you can tell by my voice, picked up a little bit of a sore throat on the way over. Today was a long day. Very happy with my score." Hatton posted the lowest competitive round at Shadow Creek, mainly because this is the first PGA Tour event at the prestigious club. Dustin Johnson, not playing this week because of a positive test result for the coronavirus, had a 65 during a casual round in 2015. Xander Schauffele birdied the par-5 18th for a 66 and was one shot behind, along with Russell Henley. Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan were another shot behind. Rory McIlroy bogeyed his last three holes, a streak that began with him missing a 3-foot par putt, for a 73. Brooks Koepka, in his first tournament since taking two months off to heal an ailing left hip, showed plenty of signs of rust. He closed with a short iron into the water on the par-5 18th for a bogey and a 74.
— Bulletin wire reports
