REDMOND — No team has done what the Ridgeview baseball team has done through three Intermountain Conference three-game series: win all three.
The Ravens already took two of three from Summit, swept Caldera and this past week took two of three from Bend High to stay tied with Mountain View at the top of the IMC standings with two weeks left in the regular season.
“That would make us ecstatic if we could get two out of three in every series,” said Ridgeview coach Shane Nakamura. “That is our goal for sure. Getting the third (win in a series) is icing on the cake.”
In an important series against the Lava Bears, in the middle of the conference slate in which both teams entered with only one conference loss, the Ravens won the opener 3-2, then rolled 15-7 to clinch the series on Wednesday, before the Lava Bears avoided the sweep with a 7-4 win on Friday.
Avoiding the sweep against Ridgeview (17-4, 7-2 IMC) was important for Bend (10-10, 6-3). It keeps the Lava Bears in the conference title hunt heading into series against Summit and Mountain View.
“We challenged our boys — we didn’t think we were playing to our full potential this week and they came out playing how we expect to play,” said Bend coach Quinn Clair. “You can’t get swept. For us to at least get one out of the three is amazing.”
The Ravens emerged victorious in Tuesday's pitchers' duel, with Bend’s Logan Malinowski allowing two earned runs in a complete-game performance, after giving up two runs in the opening frame.
Malinowski kept the Ravens off the board in the final six innings. But Ravens hurlers Colten Chastain and Logan Nakamura combined to limit Bend to just five hits and two earned runs.
To clinch the series on Wednesday, the Ravens offense erupted for 19 hits, with senior Jace Nagler collecting three hits and driving in five runs while Chastain also had three hits and drove in four.
“We just tried to go one pitch at a time and stay within ourselves,” Nagler said.
In the series finale, Bend’s Kaden Isola, who was dealing with a stomach bug prior to the game, was able to throw a complete game on 103 pitches, yielding four runs on six hits. Whenever it looked like the Ravens were primed to cut into the lead, Isola and the Lava Bear defense were ready.
Center fielder Jackson Bishop, right fielder Fischer Barber and shortstop Cash Hattenhauer all flashed the leather to end any possibility of the Ravens scoring more runs.
“Maybe I should be sick more often when I pitch,” Isola said. “Everything felt like it was working, but I have my defense to thank. Nothing was overpowering (the hitter) but my defense was making plays all day.”
Barber, the sophomore Oregon State baseball commit, also led the Lava Bears at the plate with two hits and drove in two runs.
Next week’s series could go a long way in determining who will get the three automatic bids for the 16-team playoff field, with the top four teams in the conference set to square off against one another.
The top four teams are still within reach of the conference title. Bend will face Summit, which is coming off a series win over Redmond last week. The current leaders, Ridgeview and Mountain View, will square off to determine who will go into the final week with momentum.
“It's another game and another series,” Nagler said. “I’m not thinking too much about it. We just have to go out and see what we can do, and hopefully good things will happen.”
