Ridgeview blanks Putnam 33-0
For the first time since 2015, Ridgeview starts the season off with a win.
Senior running back Gannon Jeter rushed for a 125 yards and found the end zone twice in Ridgeview’s 33-0 over Putnam Saturday afternoon in Redmond.
According to team archives, it is the first time since 2013 — the year the program claimed the 4A state title — that the Ravens have shut out an opponent. Senior Eli Millington scored on a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.
Next up for the Ravens is a matchup on the road against Pendleton.
